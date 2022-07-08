Price drop! 11 best Coach Outlet deals to shop this weekend, starting at $23

Coach Outlet sale finds to shop this weekend, starting at $23! (Photos via Coach Outlet)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's officially July, and you know what that means — summer fashion is finally heating up.

While we've already seen what trends this summer has to offer (statement shades, flirty sundresses and strappy sandals galore), we also know that statement handbags and handy wristlets are worthwhile pieces to invest in as the temperatures rise.

Not sure where to shop? Coach Outlet's massive clearance sale features hundreds of purses, wallets, accessories and more for up to 70 per cent off.

What are you waiting for? Read on to shop some of the brand's hottest deals this weekend.

Tammie Shoulder Bag With Floral Whipstitch (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Can you believe this cute shoulder bag is a whopping 70 per cent off? If you're hoping to grab this "summery and spacious" bag, you better act fast!

$135 $450 at Coach Outlet

Zip Top Tote in Gold/Black (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Out of more than 1,100 reviews, this tote bag has earned an incredible 4.5-star rating for its durability and versatility. "This purse works for any occasion and with any outfit," writes a Coach Outlet shopper.

$139 $278 at Coach Outlet

Long Zip Around Wallet In Signature Canvas in IM/Neon Green (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Also available in 13 other colour combinations, this wallet features full-length bill compartments and 12 credit card slots. It also fits all iPhone and Samsung Galaxy cell phones.

$83 $298 at Coach Outlet

Court Backpack In Blocked Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Back to school is just around the corner, so why not get a head start on your shopping? At only $128, this "stylish" and "functional" item is a steal!

$128 $428 at Coach Outlet

Georgie Crossbody In Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This saddle bag oozes summertime elegance. One shopper says "it's just the right size to fit everything I need. I absolutely love it and highly recommend it."

Story continues

$149 $298 at Coach Outlet

Corner Zip Wristlet With Mini Vintage Rose Print (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Flower power! Made from printed coated canvas and smooth leather, this bestselling wristlet also comes in pink and purple.

$23 $78 at Coach Outlet

3 In 1 Wallet In Blocked Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Three for the price of one? Sign us up! Featuring a removable insert with an ID window and two credit card slots, this "must-have" item is selling out quickly.

$53 $178 at Coach Outlet

Gallery Tote in Silver/Powder Blue (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This sophisticated tote bag is the ultimate "treat yourself" item this summer. Made from crossgrain leather, this purse comes with multifunction pockets inside and out to store everyday needs.

$140 $350 at Coach Outlet

Signature Print Silk Square Scarf in Soft Lilac (Photo via Coach Outlet)

"Beautiful scarf! Very large. Great buy! Very fashionable worn around the neck or tied on purse. Great accessory for wardrobe choices," writes a Coach Outlet shopper. Need we say more?

$69 $138 at Coach Outlet

Jamie Wristlet in IM/Light Orange (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Also available in green and black, this chic wristlet comes with a dogleash clip and two credit card slots. One shopper says "it's a great buy and all you need when going out."

$53 $178 at Coach Outlet

Teri Shoulder Bag in IM/Miami Red (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Save big on this stylish shoulder bag! Featuring a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody use, this item has earned a solid 4.7-star rating from Coach Outlet shoppers.

$105 $350 at Coach Outlet

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.