A baby was caught on camera raiding the snack cupboard in her family home before making a run for it in her walker. Mia, one, was caught red-handed rooting through the family larder. She was caught by mum, Kate Rydel, 32, who called out “Mia” - prompting the tot to make a cute getaway - holding three treats, on May 28. Kate, from Darlington, County Durham, said Mia is no stranger to pilfering the pantry in her walker.