What Are The Cutest And Funniest Pickup Lines You've Used Or Heard?

BuzzFeed
·1 min read

Whether you're on the apps or meeting people IRL, having a go-to pickup line is vital. You can keep it funny and lighthearted or cheesy and cute. Either way, it's your one shot to win them over.

Two people embracing and smiling in a warmly lit indoor setting
Thomas Barwick / Via Getty Images

What's the cutest or funniest pickup line you've ever used or heard? I want to know the lines that have left you blushing, giddy, and possibly thinking, "There's no way that worked, but it did!"

Two people smiling at each other while sitting on a train, one with a beard and printed shirt, the other with a denim jacket
Flashpop / Via Getty Images

I'll start with a few: "Do you have a map? Because I keep getting lost in your eyes."

Two people smiling at each other at a cafe table with beverages and a dessert
Getty Images / Via Getty Images

"Are you Google? Because you're everything I'm searching for."

Two people leaning against a wall, smiling and engaged in a conversation, dressed in casual jackets and jeans
Getty Images / Via Getty Images

"Do you have a wife? Do you want one?"

Man in a suit giving piggyback ride to woman in dress, both laughing, outdoors
Getty Images / Via Getty Images

Think you've heard better? Tell me your best ones!

Two people seated on stools, their legs crossed at the knees, one wearing black heels and the other in orange brogues
Peter Dazeley / Via Getty Images

Share them in the comments below. Our favorites may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!