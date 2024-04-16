What Are The Cutest And Funniest Pickup Lines You've Used Or Heard?
Whether you're on the apps or meeting people IRL, having a go-to pickup line is vital. You can keep it funny and lighthearted or cheesy and cute. Either way, it's your one shot to win them over.
What's the cutest or funniest pickup line you've ever used or heard? I want to know the lines that have left you blushing, giddy, and possibly thinking, "There's no way that worked, but it did!"
I'll start with a few: "Do you have a map? Because I keep getting lost in your eyes."
"Are you Google? Because you're everything I'm searching for."
"Do you have a wife? Do you want one?"
Think you've heard better? Tell me your best ones!
