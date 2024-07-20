You may be new to the wild, wild world of gardening, or you may be a seasoned pro stuck with a set of rusty clippers. Either way you slice it, I've found just the thing that can turn your backyard (or concrete jungle) into a primrose path: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Fiskars Pruning Shears. I own them and I'm completely obsessed. Keep reading to learn why they're a cut above — and with the price slashed to just $14, why you should grab a pair, too.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

These pruning shears are just $14, down from $21 — that's a solid one-third off for this garden essential. Trust me, if you have a green thumb, you'll want to add them to your cart right away. And if you don't have a green thumb yet, these shears will help you get one.

Why do I need this? 🤔

I live in a tiny Brooklyn apartment, so I don’t have my own garden. But I love buying flowers from my local market. For years, I tried using regular scissors to snip the stems, and I'd get so frustrated because no matter how much force I used, they wouldn’t snap smoothly.

Finally, I found these fantastic shears at Amazon. I've owned them for a few years now, and they work like a charm every single time. They have a soft nonslip grip, and due to the shears’ low-friction coating, they easily glide through wood and resist rust. Experienced gardeners say they cut like a "hot knife through butter." That makes them easy to use, even if you can't garden like you used to because of arthritis or decreased grip strength.

The self-cleaning sap groove helps keep the blade from sticking to sap or debris — a big selling point for experienced gardeners. I especially love the easy-lock notch that keeps them closed when I'm not using them, and other gardeners appreciate that too.

These Fiskars pruning shears will help you get your yard in shape. Snap up these snippers for just $14. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

There are over 35,000 five-star ratings for this No. 1 bestseller, so you know you've stumbled on something special.

Pros 👍

"Arthritis has no more power over me," shared a happy shopper. "I was unable to use the larger cutting tools because I have nasty arthritis, but with the Fiskars, it's snip and snip and snip, most times for larger diameter plants too. I am ordering another one today. Yes, it's that good."

"I was looking for a nicer pair of shears after my old ones broke," wrote another five-star fan. "OMG! What an upgrade. These shears are effortless to use. Makes my pruning chores so much easier on my hands. Makes it more enjoyable with less hand fatigue. They are also well built and I expect them to last a very, very long time."

"Very sharp, provides an easy, clean cut," shared a third delighted shopper. "Being able to quickly lock the pruners and slip them into a pocket was very convenient."

Cons 👎

Buyers say they wish these valuable garden helpers weren't quite so easy to misplace. According to this reviewer: "The only thing I wish is that they had bright-colored grips because I lay them down in the yard frequently and lose them temporarily."

"Always good to have an extra around," another agreed. "I lose them and buy a couple of pairs every year."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Drecell Handheld Vacuum $34 $170 Save $136 See at Amazon

Electrolux Ergorapido Stick Vacuum $143 $199 Save $56 See at Amazon

Shark Robot Vacuum $300 $599 Save $299 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Instant Pot Duo Plus $75 $130 Save $55 See at Amazon

Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set $80 $180 Save $100 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven $144 $180 Save $36 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle $180 $370 Save $190 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 See at Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender $399 $500 Save $101 See at Amazon

Home

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears $14 $21 Save $7 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $26 Save $9 See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $17 $45 Save $28 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $23 $120 Save $97 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Bedsure Comforter, Queen $25 $42 Save $17 See at Amazon