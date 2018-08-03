Cycling to work: the 4 things you need to know

From Netdoctor

I’ve been cycling to work every day for decades – and I’m no longer feeling so alone. Figures from Cycling UK show that record numbers of commuters are getting out of cars, off trains and buses and on to the saddle as they head to work. In London cycle commuters have doubled in a decade. They’ve shot up in places like Brighton, Bristol, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield. Numbers are rising fast in already cycle-mad cities like Oxford and Cambridge.



Like most people, I cycle because I want to save money on train fares and to get some ‘free’ exercise on my way to and from work. I do it because I think it’s healthy. But a week at a cycle-friendly ‘secret spa’ in Spain told me I’m making four big mistakes on every journey.

My cycling style went under the microscope at the glorious Las Caldas Villa Termal hotel near Asturias in northern Spain. The hotel is part of the county’s bikefriendly.bike scheme that’s designed to get everyone healthy on holiday. That means it’s probably the only posh, Downton Abbey type hotel in the world that doesn’t just have bike racks, it has indoor bike cleaning and maintenance areas as well. Plus a whole host of bike guides and advisers on hand every day. Here’s what I learned and how I’m putting it right.

Adjust your saddle

When I collected my bike at Las Caldas Villa Termal I adjusted the saddle height to suit me. I did what’s felt comfortable for years. It was wrong. My guide, Marco, says my saddle is too high, too flat and too far forward. I got it wrong because I thought my leg should be fully stretched and vertical at it’s at the lowest point. Repositioning with an inch or two of give puts less strain on my body, he says.

Marco had other advice to give, and it turns out the whole thing is a complicated science. Phil Burt, head physio of British Cycling has even written a book about saddle heights, Bike Fit. As well as his information there are lots of theories, including the Lemond Method that involves dividing a number by 0.883 (really) and sounds like a spoof.

Best advice is to get help. Experts say it pays to go into any bike shop in a quiet time where staff should be up to give some free advice to dramatically reduce your chance of injury or strain.

Keep you eyes peeled

I wear a helmet and a hi-vis jacket on my commute to work. But I don’t wear sunglasses or protective glasses. Another mistake. In Spain I get a horror story about tiny, razor sharp pieces of gravel that can flick up from passing car tyres. I see the scar a piece of grit made on a fellow holiday-maker’s cheek – and imagine how much worse it could have been if it had hit his eye.

I remember the sting I’ve felt when a bee or insect hits my face as I ride. So I invest in a pair of clear, plastic safety glasses. Less than ten pounds in Decathlon and other places. They go inside my helmet with my hi-vis vest. Easy.

Watch your back

Years ago I gave up a single strap courier-style bike bag because it trapped a tendon that took months to heal. But is a double strap rucksack any better? The trainers at Las Caldas Villa Termal don’t think so – especially as bags get heavier with laptops and other kit. Best advice is simple.

If you can put something on your bike, not your back, then do so. That means water bottles as well as bags. Double paniers can help your balance. But if you’re going one-side only then put the bag on the left in the UK. That way your bike will lean away from traffic if something goes wrong. It’s also less likely to be nudged when cars overtake too closely.

Stretch it out

After a glorious day mountain biking through the hills of northern Spain the Las Caldas Villa Termal physio asks me three key questions. Do I stretch before or after I ride my bike to work every day? No I don’t. Do I stretch at the gym before or after I do a spinning or other exercise class? Yes I do. What’s the difference? I don’t know.

But as my commute takes a minimum of 45 minutes I’m cycling longer each day than most fitness classes. So stretches should get added to my morning and evening routine.

Top tips from LiveStrong.com to do before a ride are dynamic stretches, which involve movement, rather than static poses. Simple leg swings can help your hips, heel-toe walks, cat-cow stretches, squats and several of the lunges that runners do can help your glutes, back and even shoulders and chest.

Neil Simpson was a guest of Las Caldas Villa Termal. Enjoy a five-star spa and some amazing bike rides in classic mountain-biking territory at lascaldasvillatermal.com. Rooms from £104 a night. Fly to Asturias with Vueling or Easyjet from £89 return.

