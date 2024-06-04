D-Day veterans share moving memories with the King and Queen

The King and Queen have been shown the priceless personal keepsakes that got British D-Day veterans through the Second World War in a moving meeting at Buckingham Palace.

Ahead of the 80th commemoration of the landings, four veterans, aged 99 and 100, were invited to the palace to reminisce with the King, who read aloud from the diary of his grandfather, George VI, alongside an emotional-looking Queen.

After being shown a pair of century-old football boots Bernard Morgan carried with him through the war, playing in 12 matches including one on the landing craft ahead of D-Day, the King exclaimed “I don’t believe it”.

When Mr Morgan, a codebreaker and the youngest RAF sergeant to land in Normandy (Gold Beach), told him the items were “a bit past it”, the King tapped his arm and looked him in the eye to call both boots and player “remarkably well preserved”.

He also exclaimed over a story from John Dennett, 99, a Navy gunner, who nearly missed his D-Day boat after being at the local dance hall where he met a young lady. He and three friends ended up climbing up the anchor before the landing craft left, earning a week of “jankers” (naval slang for punishment) for their antics.

As the King laughed over the exploits and tutted at the punishment, Mr Dennett showed him a photograph of him and the same girl, which he carried through the war. He married Joyce, who in turn kept all of his letters, in 1947.

The visit, which saw much laughter and some solemn reflection, was filmed for a BBC documentary, D-Day 80: Tribute to The Fallen, which will be broadcast on Wednesday night ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

It sees the King show items from the Royal family archive, including a photograph of George VI walking with Field Marshall Bernard ‘Monty’ Montgomery – who commanded ground forces during Operation Overlord – on a Normandy beach shortly after the invasion, and the former King’s diary.

He has opened up the diary for important national moments before, including to read VE Day recollections.

The neatly handwritten account begins: “The news was given out at 8am that the invasion of the continent of Europe had started last night. The airborne troops had made successful landings in the night and had captured their objectives.”

“So that was something,” the King added.

Showing the photograph of Montgomery, the King said “funnily enough I remember very well” before asking the veterans about their experiences meeting Sir Winston Churchill in Normandy.

“Was Sir Winston still smoking a cigar at that stage?” he wondered.

“My grandfather was so determined to go,” the King added. “He got very frustrated because they wouldn’t let him go until several days later.”

He told all four veterans: “It’s so good of you to make the effort to come today, it really is.”

The Queen added it was “very very nice to see you”.

Arthur Oborne, 100, showed the still blood-stained dog tags from his time with the 49th Division of the 6th Battalion Duke of Wellington’s, which saw him shot in the chest in Tilly-Sur-Seulles after landing on Gold Beach.

His best friend saved his life, but was himself killed along with the entire unit the next day. “As a family we will never forget it,” said Mr Oborne.

“Will you be remembering him this D-Day?” asked the Queen. “Will you go and pay respects to him?”

“Oh yes, I’ve visited his grave a number of times,” he replied.

The Queen, speaking gently as both looked emotional, said: “It must be very difficult recollecting it all.”

Jim Miller, 100, who was part of the reconnaissance regiment the 11th Hussars, said: “Remembrance is so important. The younger generation must learn about it and take it to heart.”

The film is part of D-Day 80: Tribute to The Fallen which will broadcast on BBC One at 8.30pm on Wednesday, June 5.

The veterans’ remarkable stories

John Dennett, 99, Royal Navy

John Dennett - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

John was a gunner on a landing craft that arrived at Sword Beach, and was responsible for transporting troops and heavy equipment across the Channel. He made a dozen or so trips there and back, returning with injured troops and prisoners of war. John comes back to Normandy regularly to honour the anniversaries of D-Day. He will be attending this year’s 80th anniversary at the event in Ver-sur-Mer.

Mr Dennett showed the King and Queen a photo of himself with his wife, Joyce, who he had met at a dance the night before he boarded his ship bound for Normandy.

Jim Miller, 100, British Army

Jim Miller - Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Jim did reconnaissance for the 7th Armoured Division and landed on Juno beach on 9th June. He served as a driver and wireless operator in armoured cars. After sleeping in a trench, he contracted hypothermia and had to be taken to a hospital, but was reunited with his regiment after recuperating.

Bernard Morgan, 100, Royal Air Force

Bernard Morgan - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Bernard was a codebreaker during the war and was the youngest RAF sergeant to land in Normandy (Gold Beach). He would receive messages in bundles of five and had to work out what they meant to coordinate where the RAF would be sent. Bernard lost three wireless operators in Ryes, in France, and makes a point to visit their graves every time he returns to Normandy. Bernard received a telegraph two days before VE Day, announcing the end of the war. He had to keep the telegraph a secret from his friends until it was officially announced.

Throughout the war, Bernard carried a pair of football boots with him, tied to the straps of his military backpack. When they could, Bernard and his friends would pass the time by playing football. Be it in Normandy, Portsmouth, or even on a landing craft, Bernard can remember goals he scored and matches he won.

Arthur Oborne, 100, British Army

Arthur Oborne - Chris Jackson/BBC

Arthur volunteered after his place of work was bombed, joining the 49th Division of the 6th Battalion Duke of Wellington’s. He arrived on Gold Beach and spent his first night in Normandy in a barn with his battalion, taking turns to sleep and guard. Arthur was shot through the chest in Tilly-sur-Seulles. His best friend, who didn’t survive the war, saved his life.

Arthur didn’t speak about his experience during the war until the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, when he felt compelled to go to Normandy and remember his fallen friends.

Arthur showed the King and Queen his dog tags that he was wearing when he was shot just days after landing in Normandy. Arthur’s battalion were marching through the Normandy countryside when they were attacked by the 12th Panzers Division. Arthur was shot through the chest. He awoke days later, to discover Walter and the rest of his unit were killed.