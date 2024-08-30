Dad Gives Son '$1 Million Wedding Gift' After Lottery Win: 'Best Way to Get Him Out of My Basement'

“I have a great father who has done nothing but look out for me!” Aaron Andrews told Virginia Lottery officials

Virginia lottery Lottery winner Aaron Andrews

One Virginia man got the ultimate wedding present from his father — a lottery ticket worth $1 million.



Following his April wedding, Aaron Andrews and his wife have lived in his father’s basement while they saved money for their own home, according to the Virginia Lottery.

However, Andrews’ dad helped him speed up the process in a way he never expected by giving him his winning lottery ticket.

“I have a great father who has done nothing but look out for me!” Andrews told lottery officials as he redeemed the winning ticket.



Per the Virginia Lottery, his father bought a Cash4Life ticket and matched the first five winning numbers, which come with a prize of either $1,000 every week for life or a one-time cash option of $1 million.

"Instead of choosing that himself, he gave the ticket to his son as a wedding present," according to the lottery officials. "Aaron chose the cash option, which made it a $1 million wedding gift!"

The winning ticket was purchased at PJ’s Neighborhood Variety Store in Triangle.

After giving his son the lavish wedding gift, Andrews’ father told lottery officials that it was all part of his plan to help the newlyweds in their next phase of life.

“This was the best way to get him out of my basement,” he joked.

As for Andrews, he planned to use the money exactly as his father intended, telling lottery officials that he’s excited to buy a home for himself and his new wife.



