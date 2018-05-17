'Is that your dad?' Hemsworth fans stunned by stars' 'ripped' dad

Good looks run in the family if you’re a Hemsworth!

“Papa Hemsworth is RIPPED yo.” As it turns out, Chris and Liam Hemsworth got their good looks from their dad, Craig. (Photo: Getty/Instagram) More

On Wednesday, Liam Hemsworth shared a photo of himself hiking with his dad Craig and mom Leonie in Hollywood — and fans couldn’t get enough of Craig’s super fit body.

“Papa Hemsworth is RIPPED yo,” one said, while another commented: ” Your dad’s a tank!”

It appears Craig has always been a fit dad.





Craig’s wife also got some love: “Everyone’s talking bout dad’s bod, but not mom’s, legs for days. Genetic games strong.”

Watch the video above for more reactions and let us know if you think the Hemsworths are slaying!

