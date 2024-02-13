Dad installs 10ft dinosaur on top of garage - to "make people smile"

A dad has installed a giant dinosaur sculpture in his front garden - to 'give people something to smile about'. Ben Maddocks, 50, has put the 10ft T-Rex on top of a shipping container which he uses as a garage. The dad, of Bristol, originally bought the metalwork from a garden centre for his son Noah, 6, who is 'into dinos big time'. Ben said: “When we saw it up for sale, we thought we would buy that for Noah. “Because of Noah being autistic and into dinosaurs, he’s got boxes, boxes and boxes of dinos.”