Daisy Edgar-Jones stuns in daring red gown as she's joined by rarely-seen boyfriend

Daisy Edgar Jones attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England (Neil Mockford,Getty)

Daisy Edgar-Jones pulled out all of the stops for her appearance at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.

The Normal People actress looked sensational in a daringly low-cut red gown which featured a cross tie at the navel.

The dress also featured a long chiffon skirt which draped behind Daisy's legs with a high split at the front.

Daisy Edgar Jones attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England (Neil Mockford)

Daisy's outfit also cleverly featured a sequinned short skirt underneath, allowing the star's outfit to show off her legs.

The 25-year-old paired the dress with strappy merlot-hued heels while keeping accessories to a minimum.

The actress also opted for dark polished nails, with a large ring and sparkling earrings. Her brunette locks were hued with blonde tips and her makeup was naturally chic. Daisy's outfit was just one of the incredible outfits on display on the red carpet.

With Bulgari being the watches and jewellery sponsor of the awards ceremony, as well as the Fundraising Gala and the Nominees' Party, it was always going to be the ultimate fashion event, check out our roundup of the best red carpet looks.

As well as catching up with her peers in the industry, Daisy stepped out at the glitzy event with her rarely-seen boyfriend, Ben Seed.

The star of Where the Crawdads Sing has been dating the photographer since early 2023 after her last relationship with fellow actor Tom Varey came to an end in 2021. Daisy and Tom met on the set of the independent film, Pond Life.

Daisy Edgar Jones and Been Seed attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England (Antony Jones/BAFTA)

With the exception of their appearance at the BAFTAs, Daisy and Ben prefer to keep their romance generally away from the public eye, but they have been spotted together out and about with Ben in east London, close to where they live.

Meanwhile, elsewhere at the BAFTAs, there were plenty of A-list actors all in attendance hoping to win big. Guests included Ryan Gosling, Andrew Scott, Margot Robbie, Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Colmon Domingo, Fantasia Barrino and plenty more.

Daisy looked sensational (Getty)

The awards also had a touch of royalty thanks to the president of BAFTA, Prince William, making a last-minute appearance at the event held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

The Prince of Wales was alone in attendance due to his wife, the Princess of Wales, recovering at home after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

William told BAFTA executive that Kate was "sorry" to miss the event, saying: "She does love the BAFTAs."

Prince William attends the 2024 BAFTAs (Getty)

The future King also admitted he hadn't watched as many of the 38 feature films being nominated at the awards as he would have liked to, revealing that he was going to make it his mission to sit down and watch more.

"I've done the fewest I've ever done before, with my wife it's been a bit - hopefully we'll catch up," he told Elaine Bedell, chief executive of the Southbank centre, as he also apologised for his "last-minute" decision to attend. "I'll make my list tonight," he added.