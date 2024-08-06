Daisy Ridley Reveals She's Been Diagnosed With Graves' Disease

Daisy Ridley is opening up about her experience with Graves’ disease for the first time.

The British actor, best known for her portrayal of Rey in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, spoke at length about her diagnosis in an interview with Women’s Health published Tuesday. She first sought medical attention when she began experiencing symptoms ― including hot flashes, weight loss and fatigue ― after wrapping work on the film “Magpie,” which premiered at South by Southwest in March.

“I thought, ‘Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that’s why I feel poorly,’” Ridley told the publication, before noting that she was formally diagnosed in September of last year.

The National Institutes of Health define Graves’ disease as an autoimmune disorder which can cause hyperthyroidism, or an overactive thyroid. Over time, the condition can lead to blood clots, thinning bones, infertility and heart failure. It mostly impacts young to middle-aged women, and often runs in families.

Daisy Ridley said she began experiencing symptoms of Graves' disease after completing work on the film "Magpie." Kate Green via Getty Images

Upon receiving the diagnosis, Ridley experienced a period of grief and sadness, followed by irritation as well.

“It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out,” she told Women’s Health. “I didn’t realize how bad I felt before. Then I looked back and thought, ‘How did I do that?’”

In the year since learning of her condition, Ridley has taken steps to improve her lifestyle habits. In addition to daily medication, she’s integrated other wellness measures like cryotherapy and acupuncture. She’s also gone on a gluten-free diet to reduce inflammation: “I am not super strict about it, but generally cutting down on gluten makes me feel better.”

Ridley ― most recently seen in “Young Woman and the Sea,” which hit theaters in May ― is one of several celebrities who have gone public with their Graves’ disease diagnosis. Others who have experienced the condition include rapper Missy Elliott, talk show host Wendy Williams and former President George H.W. Bush.

