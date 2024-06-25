Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: The history of the iconic uniforms

The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders circa 1978 in their iconic uniform (Getty)

Never one to shy away from a glittering tell-all documentary , Netflix has captured the imagination of its loyal members with a new hit series, America’s Sweethearts.

The seven-part show follows the lives of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from audition to NFl season, lifting the sequinned veil of the group and exposing life behind the pom poms.

You may also like

The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders perform on stage during the 1970s (Getty)

All eyes fell on the bedazzled costumes of the cheerleaders, who have become synonymous with their white cowboy boots, electric blue Western shirts and co-ordinating cream daisy dukes and cropped waistcoats.

Yet, the costumes displayed via the Netflix lens have slowly evolved across the years. The group, which cheers for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, rocketed in popularity in 1976 when 75 million viewers switched on to watch the Super Bowl X, propelling the squad into the limelight.

The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders circa 1978 in their iconic uniform (Getty)

Naturally, their kittenish costumes became their core visual identifier. White go-go boots paired with low-slung shorts, star-studded accessories and cropped cobalt shirts formed the foundation of the group’s costume, eventually giving way to less iridescent renditions designed for sport.

Electric blue shirts, matching white vests and slow-slung shorts become the squad's signature attire (Getty)

Cue the Eighties, which promoted a sportier aesthetic to mirror the athleticism of the cheerleaders. Tightly braided plaits, kitsch half-up-half-down styles and teased, glossy manes elevated the iconic ensemble of the squad which also now featured larger colour-contrast pom poms and a lick or cherry red nail polish.

The Eighties oversaw a sportier aesthetic take hold of the squad's costume (Getty)

The 1990s platformed sleek minimalism, yet the latter never held a place in the costume department of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Outfit details were switched up to represent the tongue-in-cheek sex appeal of Nineties attire. Frontal V-shaped cut-outs began to appear on the shorts, fringed trims nodded to Seventies attitude and a gymnastics-inspired streamlined finish emerged.

This marks the turning point when Western influences began to take hold of the costume more outwardly. For example, the Sixties-inspired white go-go boots were smoothly swapped out for cowboy silhouettes, paying homage to the birthplace of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team.

Noughties sentiment appeared in the outfits, in the form of V-cut detailing, ultra-cropped fits and cowboy boots (Getty)

Featuring glitter galore, it comes as little surprise that the uniform of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders slotted neatly into the Noughties trend cycle. Thick, hip-hugging belts began to adorn the bright-faced cheerleaders, replete with studs, crystal-trimmed embellishments and uber-cropped tops. The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders walked so the Gen Z Depop girlies could run.

The public’s pique in interest in the squad prompted brand collaborations. Prolific boot label Lucchese became the official outfitters of the squad in 2011, helping team members to perfect their high kicks in style.

Today, the squad’s costume remains true to the original, yet with a few tweaks here and there. Discover the visual evolution of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ uniform which is steeped in rodeo razzmatazz.

1976

1976

The 1970s saw the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders jettison into the public sphere.

1978

Blue and white formed the iconic colour palette of the uniform.

1979

1979

The late 1970s/early 1980s gave way to larger pom poms and metallic hues

1982

1982

New hairstyles entered the scene, spanning princess dos to preppy braids.

1993

1993

The Nineties oversaw the introduction of the distinctive frontal V-cut out and Western boots.



ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 27: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

2015

The flirtatious, feminine design of the uniform played perfectly into Noughties style.

2024

2024

The contemporary uniform features a low-slung, Y2K belt and the classic blue-cream colour combination.