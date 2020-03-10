‘I Damaged My Heart By Exercising After A False-Negative Mono Test’

From Women's Health

Soccer was my life growing up, and all of that hard work felt like it paid off when I was recruited to play division I soccer in college. My first season, fall 2014, was a big transition, but I was holding my own and in great cardiovascular shape...until that following spring when I started noticing things were really off: I had a fever, sore throat, and severe fatigue.

That April my best friend was diagnosed with mononucleosis (a.k.a. mono), and because my symptoms were similar, the campus health center gave me a mono spot test. My results came back negative, and I was told that I had the flu. (I now know mono tests sometimes gives a false negative during the first week of infection, according to the Cleveland Clinic.)



I took two days off to let my fever break and then went back to practice because I didn’t have a doctor’s note saying I was sick. Despite my fatigue, I played until the end of that school year. My athletic trainers would ask how I was feeling, and I would say I was really tired but fine. I convinced myself that my symptoms were all in my head. I also didn’t want my coaches or teammates to think I was making it up so I didn’t have to practice. But I knew something was seriously wrong when I collapsed mid-workout. I passed out after running a quarter-mile. My knees just buckled. I knew I needed help.



My family doctor got me an EKG (electrocardiogram, which tests the electrical activity of the heart, per the American Heart Association). The results came back abnormal. That’s when it clicked that what I was feeling was real. I wasn’t being dramatic. I wasn’t just trying to get out of workouts. My doctor told me she couldn’t clear me for practice and sent me to a cardiologist.

That feeling of relief was short-lived, though. The heart specialist said that my EKG was a fluke and told me I was fine. Yes, my resting heart rate was really low, at 40 to 42, but that was normal for an athlete. I left his office feeling like my worries weren't valid, even though they felt very real. But the diagnosis was that I was young, and my EKG wasn’t all that abnormal.

Too wrong to be right

I went back to pre-season training that August thinking everything must be fine. But I tired quickly, and sprints made my chest feel super tight. I figured I just needed to work harder to get back in shape after taking a month off. My athletic trainer told me I needed to go to the school health center to get my physical paperwork signed before I could start practicing officially. Doctors there did three more EKGs, all of which came back abnormal, and I was told I couldn't play until they figured out what was going on with my heart.

I spent the next two months running between doctor appointments. They tested me for everything—brain damage, autoimmune disease, multiple sclerosis, asthma, allergies—without finding answers.

It was at that point that my mom took me to a new doctor's office, and they initially just told me to stop playing soccer. She persisted, asking them to run more tests, and I was admitted to the hospital after my heart rate spiked from 42 to 180 just from standing up.

I spent four nights there, and doctors eventually discovered that my heart was enlarged. I was diagnosed with myocarditis and pericarditis, which the Mayo Clinic describs as inflammation of the heart muscle and tissues surrounding the heart. (Myocarditis usually happens when a virus, like the flu or mono, which is caused by the Epstein-Barr virus, enters the heart cells and the immune system continues to fight even after the threat's been eliminated.)

“The problem is not only the virus. In fact, it’s mostly the dysregulated response of the immune system,” says Mathieu Kerneis, MD, a cardiologist at Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris, France, who specializes in myocarditis. “We don’t know exactly how or why a virus causes myocarditis, but we think there’s a genetic susceptibility.”

Fortunately (or rather, unfortunately, for me), myocarditis is rare, affecting about 100 to 200 people per million worldwide every year, according to the National Institutes of Health. (To put that in perspective, the flu affects about 300,000 out of every million Americans annually, per the Centers for Disease Control.)

Still, myocarditis is most common in young adults, though the average age for acute cases is 20 to 51 years, according to research from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It's a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in young people, according to the Myocarditis Foundation, and cardiac arrest is the number one killer of athletes under the age of 35, per the Mayo Clinic. So, if we're talking about the impact it can have on a specific population, it's something to take seriously. Its common symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, and heart palpitations that usually occur about three days to two weeks after a person gets sick.

Story continues