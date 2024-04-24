Dan Walker's defiant statement about BBC Breakfast return amid reunion with Sally Nugent

Dan Walker has addressed the possibility of his return to BBC Breakfast. During a recent Q&A on Instagram Live, the 5 News host revealed that he has no intention of making a comeback after leaving the show in May 2022.

In response to a fan asking whether he would return to the red sofa, the former Strictly Come Dancing star posted a picture of himself and his former co-star Sally Nugent, writing in the caption: "I miss my friends... but no."

Dan Walker left BBC Breakfast in May 2022 (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

It comes after Dan reunited with Sally in Blackpool over the weekend for the Burrow Strictly Ball in support of the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease and other MND causes. The pair were also joined by Morning Live stars Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton.

Taking to Instagram with a photo of him and Sally, who were both dressed to the nines for the event, Dan penned a touching message about their friendship.

"'A friend is one of the finest things you can have and one of the best things you can be,'" he began. "It was lovely to catch-up with @sallynugenttv on Saturday night. We chat often on the phone but she reminded me how special it is when you get to work with someone who makes each day a little brighter and laughs at your jokes."

Dan left BBC Breakfast in May 2022, joining 5 News as its new anchor. Sharing the reasons behind his departure at the time, he wrote on social media: "In a nutshell… a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge and the opportunity to make some exciting telly.

Dan hosted BBC Breakfast with Sally Nugent before his departure (Photo: Instagram)

"The bloke explained to his current employers that, even though it was a tough decision, he had decided to leave. They are now trying their best to allow him to make a dignified departure. Have a lovely Monday. I'm off to have some toast."

On his decision to join 5 News, Dan said in a statement: "I'm really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there. But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don't think opportunities like this come around very often."

Dan hosted Dan & Helen's Pennine Adventure with Helen Skelton (Instagram)

He added that his new deal with Channel 5 would allow him to present the news as well as a "whole range of new programmes right across the channel".

Since then, Dan has fronted other Channel 5 shows, including Vanished: The Hunt for Britain's Missing People, and Dan & Helen's Pennine Adventure.

He's also the host of the weekday breakfast show on Classic FM.