Danica Patrick: 'I did every test that could be done' before breast implant illness diagnosis

Danica Patrick is the latest celebrity to open up about getting her breast implants removed after suffering from medical issues.

Earlier this week, the former NASCAR driver took to Instagram to discuss her struggle with breast implant illness alongside Dr. Daniel G. Amen, a brain disorder specialist and founder of Amen Clinics.

In November 2014, the 40-year-old originally had breast implants in so she could "have it all."

"I got them because I wanted to have it all. I was really fit, but I didn’t have any boobs," she wrote. "So I got them. Everything went well, and I was happy with them."

However, Patrick began to experience physical symptoms in 2018, which intensified in 2020 when the "wheels came off."

"I had cycle irregularity, gained more weight, my hair wasn’t looking healthy at all and my face was a different shape (weird I know)," she said, adding that she went down a "rabbit hole" to try to figure out what the issue was. "I did every test that could be done."

When speaking with Amen, Patrick said that she never considered her implants to be the source of her discomfort.

"I had bloodwork done and my thyroid was low. I though I would get this magic pill and everything would be fine. I ended up having severe heavy metal toxicity, especially mercury, and an array of other things like leaky gut," she explained. "One of the big things I eliminated from the equation was breast implants because nothing else was working. I had them for seven and a half years and I found immediate relief with that."

Amen echoed that breast implant illness is a "real thing" and needs more attention devoted to it.

"The breast implant issue is huge. I think if more people knew about it there would be less of them placed."Dr. Daniel G. Amen

"The breast implant issue is huge. I think if more people knew about it there would be less of them placed. Because body image is such a huge issue for women — 93 per cent of young girls don’t like their bodies — and with social media it’s gotten worse but breast implant illness is a real thing," he said.

The doctor added that "there's studies done" that show people with breast implants have lower blood flow to their brains.

Despite her medical struggles, Patrick is keeping a positive outlook and is working to overcome her illness.

"I'm working hard on healing my body from my job, exposure to heavy metals whether it’s from the implants or the job that I had," Patrick concluded.

Danica Patrick says her health symptoms were related to a condition called breast implant illness. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

What is breast implant illness?

Breast implant illness is a term used by doctors and women to “refer to a wide range of symptoms that can develop after undergoing reconstruction or cosmetic augmentation with breast implants.” Symptoms can occur with various types of implants, including silicone filled and saline filled.

Breast implant illness is not currently an official medical diagnosis, and some experts describe it as a “diagnosis by exclusion.”

“Diagnosis by exclusion means that there is no test for it, but there are tests for other things that have the same symptoms or similar symptoms,” Diana Zuckerman, president of the National Center for Health Research tells ABC News. “If there is no other reason for this array symptoms, then there are doctors who will call it breast implant illness.”

Doctors say it's not 100 per cent clear who is at risk of getting breast implant illness. (Photo via Getty images)

Breast implant illness is much more recognized than it used to be, but there are still stories online of women with medical issues going to see their doctors and having their symptoms dismissed.

Nicolaidis tells Yahoo Canada that he has colleagues who are surprised that he believes in breast implant illness. However, in his experience, patients who have their implants removed "come back saying they feel better."

Doctors agree that social media is a huge part of the awareness and also offers support to women who are experiencing similar health problems.

One of the largest Facebook groups, Breast Implant Illness and Healing by Nicole, was created several years ago by a woman who says she also suffered from breast implant illness. It now has more than 160,000 members.

Patrick herself turned to the internet throughout her medical ordeal, saying she watched over 100 stories on YouTube.

All of this attention has led to more discussions in the medical community.

“It’s recognized enough that the FDA [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] now talks about it,” Nicolaidis says.

In October 2021, the FDA updated its safety requirements regarding breast implants, including new label warnings added on implant packaging and making a patient decision checklist for patients so they can understand the risks before the surgery.

Women have said that having their breast implants removed improved their overall health. (Image via Getty Images)

What are the signs and symptoms of breast implant illness?

Symptoms may vary for each person. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons lists the more common ones as the following:

Fatigue

Muscle and joint pain

Memory and concentration problems

Hair thinning/loss

Skin rashes

Depression

Migraines

As for when someone will experience these symptoms, that also depends on the person.

“I’ve had patients come and ask me, it breaks my heart because it’s literally two months after their augmentation, and they’re feeling so sick they want them out,” Nicolaidis says. “That’s the quickest within a month or two.”

However, Nicolaidis adds that majority of patients won’t experience symptoms for at least a couple of years, if not longer.

Breast implant illness can occur with various types of implants, including silicone implants. (Photo via Getty images)

Who is at risk of breast implant illness?

Nicolaidis estimates that one to 10 per cent of breast implant patients will suffer from breast implant illness.

When asked who exactly is at risk of getting sick, the Canadian specialist says that is “not 100 per cent clear.”

Generally, doctors say women have a greater risk of developing breast implant illness if they have a personal or family history of autoimmune disease, suffer from a chronic condition like fibromyalgia, have multiple allergies, or have been diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome.

Nicolaidis was performing breast augmentation surgeries up until a year ago because he says he wanted to learn more about risk factors that cause the illness.

“Then I started seeing patients who had no risk factors and still developed breast implant illness,” he explains. “That’s when I decided OK forget it, I’m not implanting anymore.”

What does treatment look like?

A common treatment option for people suffering from breast implant illness is having both implants and the surrounding scar tissue removed.

Patrick says she felt better almost immediately after surgery, noting her face “had more colour and less dark circles,” her face started producing oil again, she could take deeper breaths and she had more energy.

While some effects are felt much quicker, other issues may take longer to resolve.

“[Patients] who have developed full blown autoimmune illnesses from their implants, those ones are slower to get better,” Nicolaidis explains. “They often require not just removal of the implants and the capsule, but they also require medical care in order to improve.”

When it comes to advice he offers his patients, Nicolaidis believes the risks of breast implant surgery should not be downplayed and says the decision should not be made “light-heartedly.”

“There are many complications that can arise,” he advises. “For patients who have enough breast tissue you’re better off probably having a lift than an augmentation cause then you have your own tissue, you’re not going to have to have other surgeries.”

As for Patrick, she says she will continue to share her progress as she goes along.

“If this post helps just one get to the root of their issues, it did its job,” she says.

