Dark circles? 15 pairs of these under-eye masks are $5 — 60% off for Black Friday

Talk about a golden glow: Puffiness is no match for the tea tree oil and collagen in these shimmery helpers.

If your eyes are looking tired, we're happy to report that there's an easy — and très affordable — fix. Dermora's Golden Glow Under Eye Patches are formulated to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, plus they make you feel like you're getting a spa treatment in your own home. And who can resist a shimmery skin-care find? Right now, you can grab a 15-pack for just $5 when you shop with Prime and add our exclusive code 10GLOWSAVE. A Black Friday deal like this definitely wakes us right up.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Skin-care products that address eye concerns can be expensive, with some creams and serums costing upward of $45. For only $5 with Prime and applying code 10GLOWSAVE at checkout, you'll get 15 No. 1 bestselling under-eye treatments that (according to the brand) provide results in mere minutes. So if you're someone who likes a little instant gratification — and saving mucho dinero — these are for you. Now that's a deal worth snagging.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Feeling fancy? How about puffy? These under-eye patches address both situations. They're fortified with natural ingredients including tea tree oil and collagen to target darkness and puffiness.

All you do is place one under each eye, leave them on for 20 minutes while you relax or take care of other morning tasks, remove them and voilà! Your eyes will look brighter, more refreshed and, yes, like you actually got some sleep instead of scrolling through social media at 2 a.m. They're also perfectly portable, so stash 'em in your bag for use on the go.

Say goodbye to puffiness thanks to these eye masks. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

A wild 25,000+ shoppers (with 50,000+ eyes) give these masks a five-star rating for their bag-shrinking effects.

Pros 👍

"I’m 53 years old and have tried a dozen and one masks," shared one impressed user. "I was shocked after I removed these. My puffiness, bags were gone. My skin felt so tight under my eyes. Will keep these in stock. Also, I keep these in my mini skin refrigerator and lord, these feel so good cold."

"These eye masks are excellent," wrote a satisfied septuagenarian. "I have only used three so far, and I am able to see a noticeable difference in the dark circles under my eyes. The circles appeared lighter with the first use. I was truly surprised that they actually worked, as I didn't believe the good reviews. I am 73 years old and decided to take a chance and try them."

"I was skeptical that these would work, but they do!" exclaimed a third fan. "So good in every way." Their one complaint? "I hate slime, and they kind of feel like that, so I had to get past my personal issue with how they feel — but it was worth it! Dark circles got better after one use!"

Cons 👎

Some shoppers reported that the eye masks refused to stay in place. "I have the worst luck with these," revealed one. "They don’t stay on my face; they fall off my under eyes almost every usage, so when I put them on I tip my head back."

"If you can get them to stay on your face, they do a great job," agreed another. "Yes, I applied them to a clean face. But they just didn't want to stay put."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

