'You can really fry anything': This 'perfect' air fryer is on sale for just $80 (Photos via Getty & Wayfair)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Air fryers have been steadily growing in popularity over the past few years. And now more than ever, people are looking for ways to get their favourite restaurant-quality fried food at home — without the accompanying grease or fat.

However, downside of many air fryers is their considerable size. If you live in a small condo, or are pressed for storage, this tool can take up its fair share of counter space. Luckily, we’ve found a reviewer-favourite air fryer that’s great for small spaces — and it’s only $80 during Wayfair's Victoria Day sale.

DASH 1.2 Litre Compact Air Fryer in Black (Photo via Wayfair)

$80 $91 at Wayfair

The details

Giving you the ability to enjoy a healthier twist on some of your favourite fried foods, this DASH Air Fryer is perfect for small kitchens, thanks to its compact 1.2-litre capacity.

The appliance uses AirCrisp technology to rapidly circulate hot air, which reduces the need for oil and lowers overall cooking times by up to 80 per cent.

To make mealtime even easier, its interior basket is designed with a non-stick surface and is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

What people are saying

A Wayfair shopper favourite, the DASH air fryer has racked up an average rating of 4.6 stars based on more than 2,800 reviews.

"This is a perfect little air fryer," raves one five-star reviewer. "I used it eight times [within] the first day of having it. It has so many uses! Roasted Brussels sprouts ready in 10 minutes with no preheat time and minimal cleanup."

It's the "perfect size" for one person, writes another shopper. It's "small enough to keep on the counter but easy enough to store. [...] Worth the money, for sure."

"I absolutely love this air fryer," says a third user. "It's perfect for 1-2 people. You really can air fry anything!"

Story continues

DASH 1.2 Litre Compact Air Fryer in Red (Photo via Wayfair)

$80 $91 at Wayfair

Despite hundreds of glowing reviews, some users note that its compact size is only suitable for making small servings meant for one or two people.

It's "on the smaller side, which is good for me, but sometimes I have to do things in two batches," writes one user.

"We need a bigger one for two people," echos a second shopper. "It's a one-person fryer."

The verdict

If you’re looking to master the art of air frying and only have a small space to do it, this DASH 1.2 Litre Compact Air Fryer is an affordable buy — especially at its current sale price of $80. However, if you’re a household of more than two people, you may want to consider a larger appliance as this one stays true to its compact promise.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.