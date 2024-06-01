David Beckham and King Charles bond over shared passion during personal invite inside Highgrove home

David Beckham and King Charles have met at Highgrove where the former footballer was named as an ambassador for the monarch's charity, the King's Trust.

During their meeting the two ended up bonding over their shared passion of beekeeping.

King Charles and David Beckham meet at Highgrove (Alamy)

Speaking after the event, David joked: "Having developed a love for the countryside I'm also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation's work.

"It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty's foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!"

David also spoke of his joy at becoming an ambassador for the charity, adding: "I'm excited to be working with the King's Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity's work.

"I've always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I'm particularly looking forward to supporting the foundation's education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature."

Alongside the announcement, photos of the father-of-four meeting with the monarch were released. In the snaps, the duo could be seen meeting on the steps of Highgrove, the King's Gloucestershire home.

David also showed off his handiwork as he was seen getting stuck in with woodworking lessons at the Snowdon School of Furniture alongside foundation students.

David shows off his woodworking skills

The King's Trust aims to preserve traditional skills as well as to transform communities through urban regeneration and planning, supporting sustainable food production and teaching rural skills.

David got into beekeeping aftermoving into his Cotswolds home. During the pandemic, he shared a video of himself building a beehive and harvesting fresh honey for his family.

David previously gifted the monarch with a jar of honey (Darren Gerrish)

Last year, David even presented Charles with a jar of his homemade honey.

The monarch has his own beehives at Highgrove, which have been integrated into an organic farm on the property's estates.



