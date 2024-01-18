David Beckham sparks fan response with daring shirtless workout

(Clive Rose)

David Beckham has made sure to keep fit even after he retired from playing professional football, and the star showed off his toned physique during a workout.

As you can see in the clip below, the father-of-four filmed himself taking part in a weighted workout where he performed a series of press-ups. David had decided to go shirtless for his exercise regime which showed off his impressive arms and a glimpse at his toned physique.

David showed off how hard the workout was as the 48-year-old as he was seen gurning as he progressed through it, only managing a small exhausted chuckle.

In his caption, David joked about his physical prowess, as he commented: "998, 999, 1000," finishing the post off with an eyes emoji.

David tackled the difficult workout (Instagram)

Fans had quite the reaction to the post, as one teased: "At school we were like 1, 2, miss a few, 99… 100," and a second added: "All time of legend at handsome in football history."

A third commented: "Arguably one of the best footballers to come out of Britain," while others posted strings of flexing emojis and one even made reference to a meme that arose from The Beckhams documentary as they said: "Be honest."

David and Victoria have a cheeky relationship

David has previously shared with his followers how he recovers from his intense workouts, admitting to being a fan of acupuncture. "The one thing that repairs me after a hard week of working out. Acupuncture," he shared alongside a photo of himself covered in needles.

The star is a fan of an F45 workout, which incorporates explosive, power-focused, multi-directional exercises. The regime is a partially football-inspired 4:4:2 class formation, with stations representing typical football positions including Goal, Defence, Mid-Field, and Attack.

David was the world's most famous footballer (Shaun Botterill)

David trains with Hollywood personal trainer Gunnar Peterson, and speaking to HELLO!, he lifted the lid on how he trains his A-list clients.

"Consistency is key with all my A-listers," Gunnar explained. "They show up, they're on time, they get the job done, and then they're out of here." The PT described this approach as the "winning mentality" and doesn't allow for any time wasting in any of his sessions.

David is a proud father to four children (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

"F45 provides that on every level. From the strength workouts to the cardio, there's an efficiency that attacks every component of fitness in a short session - you just don't get that anywhere else," he added.

