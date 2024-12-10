David Beckham's never-before-seen office has unexpected royal photo

It's no secret that David Beckham has a deep affection for the royal family, but did you catch the very unexpected royal photo inside his office?

The former footballer, 49, gave fans a never-before-seen glimpse of the slick room to show the array of miniature elves scattered on the floor, but as the camera panned around, in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, a royal face appeared on his wall. See the moment in the video below.

The image in question is a dazzling royal portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in her full royal garb, including her deep blue Sash of the Order of the Garter with a dazzling silver tiara. The image is hung proudly in the centre of a large white wall amongst a series of black-and-white photos.

David's portrait of the Queen can be seen on the wall

As for the other details in David's office, the dad-of-four has state-of-the-art speakers, a shelf of coffee-table-worthy books, and a chic black-and-white colour scheme.

David's affinity with the Royal Family

The athlete has always been vocal about his adoration for the royal family. In 2022, following Queen Elizabeth's death, David joined the queue to see her body lying in state at 2 a.m. along with members of the public.

David queued for 13 hours to see the late Queen lying in state (Getty)

"We all want to be here together. We all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our Queen, and I think something like this is meant to be shared together," he said.

"This day was always going to be difficult, and it's difficult for the nation, it's difficult for everyone around the world, because I think everyone is feeling it, and our thoughts are with the family and obviously with everybody here today.

"I thought by coming at 2 a.m. it was going to be a little bit quieter – I was wrong," he told the BBC at the time.

In 2003, David received an OBE for services to football, a special moment he shared with his grandparents.

He told the news outlet: "To receive my OBE, I took my grandparents with me – who were the ones that really brought me up to be a huge royalist and a fan of the royal family – and obviously I had my wife there as well.

"To step up, to get my honour – but then also Her Majesty, to ask questions, to talk. I was so lucky that I was able to have a few moments like that in my life, to be around Her Majesty. Because we can all see with the love that has been shown how special she is and how special she was, and the legacy that she leaves behind.

"It's a sad day, but it's a day for us to remember the incredible legacy that she's left. Every time that we stood there when we wore those Three Lions shirts, and I had my armband, and we sang God Save The Queen, that was something that meant so much to us. Every time that we did it, it was something special."

A recent royal appearance

Last week, David and his wife Victoria Beckham made a surprise appearance at the state banquet during the Emir of Qatar's state visit.

David and Victoria dazzled at the state banquet on last week (Getty Images)

David, who served as an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup in 2022, became an ambassador for The King's Foundation in June, when he swapped beekeeping tips with the monarch over tea at Highgrove.