David Gandy: ‘My kids don’t know why I’m on a billboard in small white trunks’

6.30am

I’m dreaming of the day our two kids, Matilda, five, and Tabitha, two, get up and get their breakfast by themselves. That said, it’s still a pretty relaxed start to the day.

8.30am

Dog walk in Richmond Park with Dora, our rescue pup from Battersea Dogs Home. Tabitha usually comes with me – I think she’s going to be my little adventure buddy. We go to the Pen Ponds Café to grab a croissant and coffee for me and a giant cookie and hot chocolate for her.

We’ll feed the ducks and spot deer. After lockdown, wearing comfy lounge-wear out of the house became acceptable, which I love. You’ll find me in a grey cashmere jumper from Wellwear, my clothing label.

10am

We spent two years building our house in Richmond and moved in last year. I have a home gym – something I dreamt about – and work out for 20 to 30 minutes. Training has been part of my life for 22 years. What is new though is my grooming routine. I’ve learned to take more care. I wash my face with an enzyme cleanser and use serum and retinol – everyone should be using retinol.

11am

A big family brunch is a ritual. I love a proper American diner and Pickle and Rye in East Sheen comes close. They have the best pancakes. If we’re being lazy, I’ll cook a brunch at home.

I’m around for my kids more than my dad was for me as a young child. I’ve changed my whole lifestyle to be with them.

I used to take up to 80 flights a year around the world, but now I watch those planes go past above me – only occasionally do I wish I was on one!

1pm

Matilda has swimming, then both kids have horse-riding lessons. My wife Stephanie [Mendoros, a barrister] is an accomplished rider so she’s keen for the girls to learn. I always feel like I’m too big to be on a horse and I don’t like the horrible helmets.

4.30pm

Home to relax with a movie. I love being with the kids and it’s important there aren’t any distractions like there are during the busy working week. My phone is off – although I will not deny there might be a brief nap. I get the kids watching stuff I grew up with like Wallace & Gromit.

I scored extra dad points recently when I shot the Red Nose Day campaign for TK Maxx wearing one of the Aardman charity T-shirts.

Gandy’s Red Nose Day shirt went down well with his kids - Dan Kennedy

Otherwise, they don’t have a clue why I’m on television or a billboard in small white trunks. They just see Daddy. If people ask them what I do, they say, ‘He makes clothes.’

6pm

We never get takeaways. Thankfully my kids like my cooking, especially my pasta al pomodoro. We often have friends over – I’ll make steak with horseradish dauphinoise or lamb ragu with pasta.

8pm

The kids are in bed and Stephanie and I pour ourselves a drink. It’s very important to have your couple time to remember who you are.

1am

I’m a late sleeper. I like a couple of hours to myself. I’m not much of a reader but I’m a car buff so I enjoy books about the history of racing, and I’m fascinated by the Second World War. Then it’s an enzyme cleanse and retinol, then bed.