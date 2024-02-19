David Tennant’s Bafta looks were a masterclass in flamboyant dressing for men

All of Tennant's looks were by Joshua Kane, a designer who cut his teeth at Paul Smith - Getty

Picture the scenario. You’re a man of 52, the host of a prestigious, luvvie-filled awards ceremony, the young pretenders in the crowd will be in their most hifalutin fashion choices, and the trusty black tuxedo – apologies, dear readers, dinner jacket (your comments have been duly noted on the Americanised term for formalwear) – is hanging right there in the wardrobe.

So you’ve got to hand it to Dr Who actor David Tennant for eschewing the go-to formal option for men and opting for something a little more flamboyant to host the BAFTAs on Sunday evening, rather than sticking to the script for men over a certain age. Puttin’ on the Ritz doesn’t have an age limit.

The actor hosted the event at the Royal Festival Hall in three ritzy ensembles: the first in forest green with a gold print of Chinese dragons and astronomical symbols dancing across it; the second a black silk jacket with silver embroidery, the Scottish actor pairing it with a kilt just to raise the eyebrows of the ancients of Clan Tennant; and finally a black jacquard black tie arrangement with exaggerated gold shawl collar and matching stripe on the trousers.

It’s a long way from the dusty old coats of Dr Who, or if you caught the excellent lockdown show Staged during the pandemic, in which he starred with his old thesp pal Michael Sheen, a downbeat hoodie for those rather downbeat times.

The eveningwear outfits were created by Joshua Kane, a designer who cut his teeth at Paul Smith before honing in on the niche market of outre suiting for stars and television personalities; Simon Pegg and Rod Stewart are fans (as are a host of reality television entities on the lower rungs of the celebrity ladder), although Tennant remains his most ardent, wearing evening jackets in eruptions of blue florals or gold flocking, his style ethos clearly being one of “leave the black suits to the funeral directors”.

X, formally known as Twitter, was divided on Tennant’s outfits – aren’t the armchair critics always – with snide comments about the actor coming dressed as someone’s mum in her gladrags from the 80s.

But isn’t it rather refreshing to see a man over 50 in something a little more celebratory and glamorous? It’s a little bit Liberace, a little bit game show host, and what this approach does is deftly sidestep any danger of being seen as taking things too seriously – see Cillian Murphy is his brooding black draping – or high fashion posturing – Barry Keoghan looking uncomfortable in fresh-off-the-bike-delivery Burberry – and instead lightens the mood and acts as a point of difference. He’s not there to be serious or attempt to land an advertising deal, so why not enjoy it a little.

There’s been a pleasing shift in recent years towards men going for it on the red carpet with bold expression and experimentalism; embroidered everything, maximalism over mannered, polite dressing and the odd skirt or two. And this on men of an older vintage too; Brad Pitt, at 60, in avant garde designs and Idris Elba, at 51, in vivid-hued suits and slashy sportswear.

Tennant is by no means the first Scotsman to jazz up a kilt – he owes a sartorial debt to the great Alan Cumming – but it’s rather joyous on a dreich February day to see one of my fellow Scots, one who’s 50-plus, having a bit of fun in how he approaches his wardrobe. The hair is buoyantly bouffanted (and curiously lacking in the merest suggestion of grey), the patent shoes shined and the sequins gleaming. There will always be a place for the austere perfection of the Bill Nighy’s of this world, but sometimes a touch of peacockery is what’s called for.