Davina McCall's short-term memory 'a bit remiss' after brain tumour surgery

Davina McCall has given a health update after the removal of her benign brain tumour and revealed she is struggling with a common symptom of brain surgery - memory loss.

The 57-year-old shared news of her non-cancerous colloid cyst, discovered during a health check-up, on 15 November. The surgery to remove the 14mm growth took place a week ago, on 18 November.

This morning, McCall recorded an emotional video about being "on the other side" of her surgery but admitted her short term memory was "remiss."

"My short-term memory is a bit remiss but that’s something I can work on so I’m really happy about that," she said. "I’m writing down everything I’m doing to keep myself feeling safe and I’m being brilliantly looked after... I’m on the mend, I’m resting, I’m sleeping loads, I feel really good. And very lucky."

How common is memory loss after brain surgery?

According to The Brain Tumour Charity, one in two people experience memory loss with a brain tumour or its treatment.

"Neurosurgery can cause some temporary swelling around the brain, so it’s normal to experience memory loss after brain tumour removal or biopsy," explains Catherine Fraher, director of services at The Brain Tumour Charity. "Regaining memory after brain surgery will depend on whether the memory loss is caused by temporary swelling or surgery affecting the part of the brain responsible for memory.

"If you’re experiencing this, you’re not alone. You can find resources about memory on The Brain Tumour Charity website or join one of our Online Support Communities for more tips about coping with a brain tumour diagnosis, from people who truly understand what you’re going through."

The severity of this memory loss will differ from person to person and not everyone who has brain surgery will experience memory loss. Memory issues depend on various factors, but it is more likely to happen if the tumour is located in the frontal or temporal lobes of the brain. The duration of this memory loss can also vary as it depend son what caused the memory loss such as temporary swelling or a removal of specific brain cells.

How to cope with memory loss after brain surgery

The Brain Tumour Charity recommends:

Reduce noise and minimise distractions. It’s more difficult to remember or learn new things in a busy or noisy environment.

Avoid multi-tasking. Focus on one thing at a time and break down tasks into small steps then have a break in between each activity.

Try relaxation techniques. Any exercises that help reduce stress can also help with memory. Try an app such as Calm.

Brain games. There's some claims that puzzles and games can help "test, train and improve memory" according to the charity, but it should be done in moderation to not overstretch yourself.

Keep a written diary , as McCall has done herself. This can help remind you what you've done and a joint calendar might be beneficial too, so you and your family known of any appointments and activities.

Look after your general wellbeing. Exercise has been shown to help memory and thinking by increasing blood flow and chemicals in the brain, by improving mood and sleep, and reducing stress and anxiety.

