Daycare in central Alberta closed due to E. coli outbreak

BLACKFALDS, Alta. — A daycare in central Alberta has been temporarily shut due to an E. coli outbreak.

Alberta Health says a child who attended the Aspen Lakes Discovery Centre in Blackfalds tested positive on Friday.

Later that day, the province declared an outbreak of Shiga-toxin producing E. coli, which can cause serious complications in some people.

Alberta Health Services is investigating the outbreak and working with the daycare to reduce the chance of further transmission.

The agency doesn't yet know the root cause of the infection and is following up with 136 children and 25 staff considered to have been exposed.

Almost a year ago, an E. coli outbreak hit several Calgary daycares that were served meat loaf out of a central kitchen operated by Fueling Minds, leading to hundreds of infections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.

