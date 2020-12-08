Amazon Find:

This $15 set of screen cleaners is a time-saving life hack

Prolong the life of your device with these affordable screen cleaners that remove fingerprints like magic.

Deal alert: Old Navy's triple-layer holiday face masks are on sale starting at just $4

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping Editor
·3 min read

Looking for more gift guides, shopping inspiration and holiday deals? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Old Navy's holiday face mask packs are on sale now starting at just $4. Images via Old Navy.
Old Navy's holiday face mask packs are on sale now starting at just $4. Images via Old Navy.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There’s no denying that face masks have become an integral part of our everyday lives, and it doesn’t appear that they’ll be going away anytime soon. Whether you’re a fan of disposable or reusable masks, they’re a must-have any time you head out the door.

Canada’s government recently updated their guidelines on the type of masks that are most effective in protecting against the spread of COVID-19, with triple-layered versions at the top of the list. It can sometimes be a challenge to find affordable masks that fit these requirements, but Old Navy’s variety packs fit the bill.

The details

Not only are they made from three layers of 100 per cent cotton poplin fabric, Old Navy’s masks also come in an array of colours and patterns to suit your personal style.

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults on sale for $4. Image via Old Navy.
Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults on sale for $4. Image via Old Navy.

SHOP IT: Old Navy, from $4 (originally $15)

Right now, the masks are also on sale starting at the shocking price of just $4 for a set of five, and are a great option to shop and save on holiday-themed masks.

The Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults range in price from $4 to $15 for a set of five masks, with everything from Santa prints to festive holiday plaid patterns.

ALSO SEE: Canada's top doctor now recommends 3-layer masks — here's where to shop for them

All masks were designed to be soft and breathable, making them a great choice for all-day wear. They also feature adjustable elastic ear straps that allow you to find your perfect fit.

Thanks to their affordable price tag and comfort, these masks are a hit among shoppers of all ages. They’ve even earned a near-perfect 4.8 star rating from more than 1,700 customer reviews and counting.

Why shoppers love them

Cited as being both “durable” and “great value,” thousands of shoppers have turned to Old Navy’s masks to outfit the whole family.

“Of all of the face masks I’ve bought I'd have to say both my kids and I love Old Navy's the best,” shared one reviewer. “They’re adjustable, comfortable, and if I'm wearing my glasses and tuck them a tad under my frame they don’t fog up. I’ve bought several packs for myself, my kids and for gifts.”

ALSO SEE: This $17 face mask is specially designed for Canadian winters

“Large enough to cover the entire face comfortably and the ear adjusters are wonderful. Comfortable to wear but pass the blowing-out-a-candle-in-front-of-you test; the flame on the candle didn't even flicker when I tried to blow it out wearing one of these masks. I've donated all of my other masks because these are the only ones I'll wear,” added another.

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults on sale for $7. Image via Old Navy.
Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults on sale for $7. Image via Old Navy.

SHOP IT: Old Navy, from $4 (originally $15)

The only potential downside to these face masks is that they are only available in adult and children sizes. Although they feature adjustable ear straps, if your face is either at the very small or very large end of the spectrum, they may not offer the best possible fit.

“Breathable, comfortable material and great patterns. I love that they come with adjusters! The only annoying thing for me is that they're not wide enough to cover my cheeks. I have a round face and wish they were a bit wider,” noted one reviewer.

Ideal for stocking stuffers this holiday season, you can’t go wrong with a set of these face masks for everyone on your shopping list this holiday season.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • Deal alert: Old Navy's triple-layer holiday face masks are on sale starting at just $4

    Add some festive cheer to your collection of face masks.

  • These Are the Two Best Diets For Heart Health, According to Doctors

    If you're looking for a big-time heart health boost, put down the low-fat cookies and low-sodium chips and, instead, start filling your shopping cart with items from the produce section.In a recent study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, just over 1,000 people who'd had a heart attack were monitored over the course of a year to see if their eating habits made a difference in whether they suffered a second attack. Turns out, they did. Those who followed a Mediterranean style of eating—which involves plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, virgin olive oil, legumes, fish, and nuts—showed much better heart function, specifically in artery flexibility and overall blood flow. These findings fall right in line with other studies that have shown the Mediterranean diet's protective effects on the cardiovascular system, says Robert Greenfield, MD, medical director of non-invasive cardiology and cardiac rehabilitation at MemorialCare Heart&Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center. (Related: The One Vitamin Doctors Are Urging Everyone to Take Right Now.)"There's a reason this way of eating has such longevity in terms of being recommended," he says. "It's not a short-term plan that involves deprivation or cutting out food groups. It's a lifestyle change that's full of heart-healthy options."For example, he says, the healthy fats that come from choices like avocado, olive oil, and salmon help to lower inflammation in the body, which keeps blood pressure regulated. Greenfield adds that these fats also allow you to better absorb certain fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamins A, D, E, and K, as well as minerals including calcium, iron, magnesium, and zinc.While the Mediterranean diet does appear to be more effective than a standard low-fat diet (which has been popular among cardiologists for the last couple of decades), it's not a one-size-fits-all type of approach, according to Francesco Cappuccio, MD, professor of cardiovascular medicine and epidemiology at Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, UK.Another option, he adds, would be a diet known as DASH—an acronym for "dietary approaches to stop hypertension"—which is very similar to the Mediterranean plan, but also calls for a significant reduction in sodium. Research has supported the use of that diet for heart health, particularly for people trying to lower blood pressure, Cappuccio says."The takeaway message of both these diets is to cut the amount of red meat and dairy, and load up on fruits and vegetables much more," he advises. "That will give you the fiber, potassium, antioxidants, and polyphenols that keep your cardiovascular system strong."For more, be sure to read 26 Best Omega-3 Foods to Fight Inflammation and Support Heart Health.

  • Victoria Beckham Had the Poshest Take On a Color-Clashing Trend

    Let this be your holiday dressing inspiration.

  • Dr. Fauci Says Here's When It's Safe to Go Back to Work

    With a COVID-19 vaccine just days to weeks away, the question on many people's mind is: when will life go back to normal? As many people have been working remotely since March, returning to the workplace will be a key indicator that we are in a good place in regard to the virus. On Tuesday Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, spoke with The Wall Street Journal's Jonathan D. Rockoff, revealing when it will be safe to welcome workers back into the office. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus.It Depends on How Many People Opt to Get VaccinatedAccording to Dr. Fauci, the exact time when it will be safe to work in a group setting depends on how many people opt to get vaccinated. "If we can convince the overwhelming majority of the U.S. population to take the vaccine, when we get through April, May and June, we could likely get most everybody and anybody that wants can get vaccinated to be vaccinated," he explained. "The quicker we do that, the quicker we'll be able to tell the CEOs who are listening and viewing that they're going to be close to normal."He continued to explain that the chance of infection will decrease significantly when herd immunity is achieved. "Once you get an umbrella of herd immunity, as we refer to it, where you have 75% or more of the population vaccinated in this country, the level of circulating virus in the community by definition will be so low that the threat of outbreaks in whatever facility, factory industry, or whatever it is that you're the CEO of, is going to be extremely low." RELATED: 7 Tips You Must Follow to Avoid COVID, Say DoctorsWe Will Still Need to Wash Our HandsAt this time "we're not going to be able to immediately abandon public health measures" that Fauci suggests. However,  the level of infection will be at a lower level — and "you should be thinking about getting them back into the building as soon as you get a level of protection."Fauci also suggests that CEOs establish a testing system where they can do surveillance testing similar to what colleges and universities have done this school year. "You could do that at the level of an industrial establishment," he said. "You don't need to have to be in the dark about what the level of infection is. You do surveillance testing. It often isn't as sensitive, but if you do it frequently enough, it compensates for the lack of the 99% sensitivity." As for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • This popular faux leather jacket is more than 40% off at Nordstrom — Here's why shoppers love it

    "On the fence? Buy it."

  • What to Make of Olivia Jade's Fuchsia Pantsuit

    The apology tour begins.

  • Celebrities Are Bringing Back the Forgotten Ugg Boot That Nordstrom Just Restocked

    Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

  • This is the only icing recipe you need for holiday cookie decorating

    Like building gingerbread houses, cookie decorating is a holiday right of passage. Watching your sugary, snowmen-shaped confections emerge from the oven, ready to be slathered with icing will make your tummy rumble and your mouth salivate. This recipe for royal icing is perfect for decorating...

  • Grocery Stores Are Bringing Back This COVID-19 Shopping Rule

    When the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March, a wait to get into your neighborhood grocery store and price changes or product shortages once you finally got inside quickly became the new normal. Though some of those inconveniences appeared to slowly be relaxing starting during the summer months, there are now empty shelves and lines at retailers once again.California recently updated capacity limits for grocery stores in a new wave of coronavirus restrictions. Grocery stores had been restricted to operating at only 20% capacity, but that limit was increased up to 35%, according to the Los Angeles Times. (What items is your neighborhood store likely out of? Here are 8 Grocery Items That May Soon Be in Short Supply.)But the Golden State is far the only state t0 restrict grocery store capacity in an effort to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus. In Oregon, supermarkets can only operate at 75% capacity. In Illinois, grocers can operate at 50% capacity, but "big box" stores that sell groceries are restricted to 25% capacity. A 25% cap was also instituted in Washington state and parts of Maryland. New Mexico's governor went so far as to require grocery stores with "four or more rapid responses of COVID-19 cases reported within in a 14-day period to close for two weeks," according to The Center Square.Some national retailers are tracking the number of customers inside their doors again, too. Walmart resumed counting customers as they entered stores back in November. There is currently only one entrance and exit per location, so employees can better manage the flow of people.Want to stay extra safe at the grocery store next time? Here is The One Vitamin Doctors Are Urging Everyone to Take Right Now.

  • This Phillip Lim Sequin Dress Is Made Out of Seaweed

    The designer opens up about how science is creating a better future in fashion.

  • 6 Twisted Hairstyle Ideas for Anyone with Natural Hair

    For whenever you want to switch things up.

  • A birthday appreciation for Dr Fauci, who will celebrate his 80th on Zoom

    A birthday appreciation for Dr Fauci, who will celebrate his 80th on Zoom. The doctor will turn 80 on 24 December and plans to celebrate responsibly as US coronavirus cases continue to rise at record-breaking level

  • Seth Meyers: 'If you’re not calling this an attempted coup, what are you calling it?'

    Seth Meyers: 'If you’re not calling this an attempted coup, what are you calling it?'. Late-night hosts discuss Trump’s pressuring of the Georgia governor, the run-off Senate elections and the Covid-19 surge

  • A Shocking Number of Restaurants Closed This Fall, New Survey Reports

    Ten thousand more restaurants closed across the country in the past three months, according to a new survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association. In total, more than 17% of all U.S. restaurants are now permanently or temporarily closed—that's more than 110,000 businesses.The bleak figures were included in a letter urging Congress to pass a new coronavirus relief package as the restaurant industry reels. Sean Kennedy, the executive vice president for public affairs at the National Restaurant Association, warned in a letter to congressional leadership that more than 500,000 restaurants face an uncertain future amid "an economic free fall.""And for every month that passes without a solution from Congress, thousands more restaurants will close their doors for good," Kennedy wrote. (Related: McDonald's Is Making These 8 Major Upgrades.)The association gathered restaurant closure data by surveying 6,000 operators, and the data revealed that 87% of full-service restaurants had experienced an average revenue drop of 36%. That sharp decline sparked widespread bankruptcies and closures.Most businesses expected sales to be "even worse" over the next three months. Thirty-seven percent said it was unlikely they would still be in business six months from now without additional federal relief, while 36% said they were considering temporarily shutting down operations until the end of the pandemic.The vast majority of the newly closed restaurants were long-standing fixtures in their communities, which were in business for an average of 16 years. No restaurant model was left unscathed: The list included everything from independent restaurants to fast-food chains and franchises.Here are some of the most iconic restaurants that closed in every state, plus a list of fast-food chains that have filed for bankruptcy this year. Don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

  • 5 Easy Ways to Know If You've Been Exposed to Coronavirus

    Seeing as though a good number of people don't experience a single symptom of COVID-19, many cases go undetected. Unfortunately, this is one of the main reasons why the virus spreads so rampantly through communities. However, even if you never experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or loss of sense of taste or smell, there are a few easy ways that you can determine whether or not you have been exposed to the virus. That way, you can be proactive about your health and the health of others and either get tested, quarantine, or simply be a little more cautious about following the recommended prevention fundamentals. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 If You Have Gone to a Bar During a recent virtual Q&A on the future of health care at Milken Institute with Norah O'Donnell of ABC News, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, reminded that bars are incredibly risky when it comes to COVID-19, as you are exposing yourself to lots of people. "Those are the things that we know so well, the congregating in crowded places with no masks such as in bars, and parties that are indoor with no good ventilation, those are the things that drive it," he revealed. RELATED: Unhealthiest Habits on the Planet, According to Doctors 2 If You Have Entertained Indoors Even if you aren't going out in public without a mask, exposure is even more common in the comfort of your own home. "In addition, what we're seeing now, which was a bit unexpected, but true is that even modest size gatherings of family and friends in a home with obviously the indoor constraints of not getting good ventilation, we're starting to see infections that are reemerging from what otherwise seemed like benign settings, namely, a typical gathering of 10 or so people in a social setting," he revealed during the same interview. This is incredibly crucial during the holidays, as larger gatherings are part of tradition.  3 If You've Had Out of Town Guests In addition to family gatherings, if you are hosting out of town guests, you should probably assume you are exposed to the virus — especially if they were traveling via public transportation. "Hopefully they may have been tested, so you know that very recently there were negative, or they have their own bubble where they're very, very careful in themselves protecting themselves so that when you get together is much less of a risk in someone who just gets from an airport or a train station, gets in an Uber, but comes to your house, sits down," he explained. "You have no idea who they were exposed to." 4 If You Had "Close Contact" with Someone Who Tests Positive The CDC urges anyone who hasn't tested positive for COVID-19 within the last three months to quarantine for 14 days if they come into "close contact" with someone who later tests positive. They define this as being within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more, providing care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19, having direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them), sharing eating or drinking utensils, or being on the receiving end of their sneezes, coughs, or respiratory droplets.  5 You Experience Any Symptoms If you start to feel sick — even if it is just a runny nose and slight cough — it could be COVID-19. While the most common symptoms are fever, shortness of breath, dry cough, and loss of sense of smell or taste — there are a slew of other manifestations of the virus that people are experiencing. If you are feeling a little under the weather, don't brush it off as a common cold or allergies and expose others. Get tested immediately or quarantine to avoid potentially propagating the spread. RELATED: COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Study Finds 6 How to Avoid COVID-19 As for yourself, follow Dr. Anthony Fauci's fundamentals and help end this surge, until he says not to, vaccine or no vaccine—wear a face mask, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene and to protect your life and the lives of others, and don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Lizzo's Latest TikTok Is a Powerful Reminder to Love Your Body from Every Angle

    "My body is changing but I’m gonna keep appreciating it from every angle."

  • McDonald's May Add More of These Meals to Its Menu

    Devoted McDonald's fans will always be tied to their favorite order. But for those who are adventurous and anticipate new menu drops, you may just be in luck. We predict that McDonald's will offer a few special limited-time offerings in the new year—and it's all because of how well one particular promotion did this year.In September 2020, the beloved chain introduced The Travis Scott Meal, which is the rapper's signature order: a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce, medium fries, BBQ sauce for dipping, and a Sprite—all for just $6. The promotion began on Sept. 8 and was projected to last until Oct. 4. However, the collaboration was so popular that the chain quickly experienced a burger shortage. By Sept. 22, McDonald's had to pivot to only offering the popular meal via the app in an attempt to preserve its burger supply. (Related: McDonald's Is Making These 8 Major Upgrades.)While a shortfall in the supply chain isn't ideal, an increase in foot traffic certainly didn't hurt the brand—especially considering many fast-food chains are still recovering from the dip in sales brought on by the spring lockdown. Not to mention, the partnership really benefited Scott, whom the vice president of U.S. Marketing for McDonald's describes as a "cultural icon." According to Forbes, the rapper made an estimated $20 million on his month-long collaboration with the burger chain. "Forbes estimates Scott earned at least $5 million from the traditional endorsement part of the deal and another $15 million from merchandise sales," the business site reports.With this in mind, it wouldn't surprise us if other big-name music artists (or celebrities of the like) would do a similar partnership with the brand in 2021. In October, J Balvin temporarily got his own meal at McDonald's: a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry. However, it wasn't nearly as big of a hit as Scott's.Bottom line, the brand rolled out two signature meals in 2020 for the first time since 1992, when it collaborated with Michael Jordan. Who's to say McDonald's won't continue this trend into the new year?For more, be sure to check out these 7 Celeb-Endorsed Fast-Food Meals That Drove Fans Crazy.

  • Olivia Jade Giannulli Called Herself "the Poster Child of White Privilege" During Red Table Talk

    “I don’t want pity. I don’t deserve pity. We messed up."

  • This anti-aging serum has more than 12,200 reviews - and it's on sale for just $17

    "This is a vial product for women to use on a daily basis."

  • Of Course Steve Jobs's Daughter Is Now a Glossier Model

    The 22-year-old is a part of the brand's holiday campaign.