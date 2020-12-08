Deal alert: Old Navy's triple-layer holiday face masks are on sale starting at just $4

Old Navy's holiday face mask packs are on sale now starting at just $4. Images via Old Navy.

There’s no denying that face masks have become an integral part of our everyday lives, and it doesn’t appear that they’ll be going away anytime soon. Whether you’re a fan of disposable or reusable masks, they’re a must-have any time you head out the door.

Canada’s government recently updated their guidelines on the type of masks that are most effective in protecting against the spread of COVID-19, with triple-layered versions at the top of the list. It can sometimes be a challenge to find affordable masks that fit these requirements, but Old Navy’s variety packs fit the bill.

The details

Not only are they made from three layers of 100 per cent cotton poplin fabric, Old Navy’s masks also come in an array of colours and patterns to suit your personal style.

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults on sale for $4. Image via Old Navy.

Right now, the masks are also on sale starting at the shocking price of just $4 for a set of five, and are a great option to shop and save on holiday-themed masks.

The Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults range in price from $4 to $15 for a set of five masks, with everything from Santa prints to festive holiday plaid patterns.

All masks were designed to be soft and breathable, making them a great choice for all-day wear. They also feature adjustable elastic ear straps that allow you to find your perfect fit.

Thanks to their affordable price tag and comfort, these masks are a hit among shoppers of all ages. They’ve even earned a near-perfect 4.8 star rating from more than 1,700 customer reviews and counting.

Why shoppers love them

Cited as being both “durable” and “great value,” thousands of shoppers have turned to Old Navy’s masks to outfit the whole family.

“Of all of the face masks I’ve bought I'd have to say both my kids and I love Old Navy's the best,” shared one reviewer. “They’re adjustable, comfortable, and if I'm wearing my glasses and tuck them a tad under my frame they don’t fog up. I’ve bought several packs for myself, my kids and for gifts.”

“Large enough to cover the entire face comfortably and the ear adjusters are wonderful. Comfortable to wear but pass the blowing-out-a-candle-in-front-of-you test; the flame on the candle didn't even flicker when I tried to blow it out wearing one of these masks. I've donated all of my other masks because these are the only ones I'll wear,” added another.

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults on sale for $7. Image via Old Navy.

The only potential downside to these face masks is that they are only available in adult and children sizes. Although they feature adjustable ear straps, if your face is either at the very small or very large end of the spectrum, they may not offer the best possible fit.

“Breathable, comfortable material and great patterns. I love that they come with adjusters! The only annoying thing for me is that they're not wide enough to cover my cheeks. I have a round face and wish they were a bit wider,” noted one reviewer.

Ideal for stocking stuffers this holiday season, you can’t go wrong with a set of these face masks for everyone on your shopping list this holiday season.

