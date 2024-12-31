Deals under $50 at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale — save on cashmere, Crocs and more

Add some stylish new additions to your closet for the new year. Sweaters, denim, shoes and more are up to 60% off at Nordstrom.

Haven't shopped Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale yet? What are you waiting for? Sure, the week following Christmas is all about lazing around, but these deals are worth rousing yourself up off the sofa for. Not only are clothing, shoes and purses on super sale, but beauty products from the best brands are also marked down. And if you don't have much to spend, you'll be happy to know hundreds of items are priced under $50. A 3-pack of Kiehl's moisturizers for just $34? No brainer. Comfy, supportive Easy Spirit sneakers for all those 2025 workouts to come on sale for just $35, down from $89? Yes, please.

You'll find more of our expert-approved Nordstrom deals below. Just don't wait too long to add them to your cart. Items at this popular sale are going fast, so you'll want to place your order ASAP.

Nordstrom Easy Spirit Redell Sneaker $35 $89 Save $54 If you're one of the legions who's planning to exercise more in the new year, new sneakers are a must. Not only are these neutral kicks easy on the eyes, they'll feel like a dream on your feet too. They feature the brand's signature cushioned footbed, plus a removable insole for even more support. The mesh upper allows air to pass through to keep sweatiness (and stinkiness) at bay. $35 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom BP Fuzzy Cardigan $36 $55 Save $19 There's just something about a fuzzy sweater that's an instant mood booster. They're fun to wear and soft to the touch — who can resist? Don't think twice about nabbing this cheery red option that's accented with two patch pockets and stylish tortoise-inspired buttons. It'll look great over a dress or with jeans or khakis. $36 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas $50 $79 Save $29 There's just something about matching pajamas that makes crawling into bed each night even more enjoyable. If you're ready to retire that ratty, oversized tee, upgrade your sleep routine with this bestselling Nordstrom pj set. It feels incredible against your skin and there are a bunch of fun colors to choose from. $50 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Wit & Wisdom Jeggings $37 $74 Save $37 Jeggings may not be the denim style du jour, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't have a pair (or two) in your closet. Tucking wide-leg or even straight-leg pants into tall boots is pretty much impossible, and that's where these come in handy. This Wit & Wisdom pair comes in a classic medium blue wash that'll look good all year long, and they have lots of stretch to move with you. $37 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Kiehl's Gotta Hand it To You $34 $45 Save $11 If parched, frigid winter air wreaks havoc on your hands, it's time to step up your moisturizer game with this TLC-giving trio. Kiehl's beloved formula is rich enough to hydrate your skin for hours without leaving it greasy or oily. "Very nice lotion," raved one shopper. "Very healing without being too greasy. Perfect for dry winter hands!" $34 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Crocs Gender Inclusive Classic Glitter Clog $27 $59 Save $32 Do you really need to be convinced to grab a glittery pair of pink Crocs on sale? Believe it or not, this color is actually neutral enough to match with anything in your closet, and the sparkle just gives them some extra pizzazz. "LOVE these shoes!!!" one shopper raved. "If I could only have one pair of shoes then this would be the pair I pick! The glitter is so dazzling! I have received many compliments when in public. People love them and so do I!!" $27 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Caslon Half Button Pima Cotton Blend Sweater $44 $80 Save $36 Sweater weather will be in effect for at least a few more months, so it's always a good idea to add some new styles to your collection. If you're going for the "old money" aesthetic, you'll want this preppy, striped number in your closet to wear with jeans and trousers. Reviewers have given it a five-star rating, with one shopper noting, "It's soft, not itchy at all, and the fit is perfect." $44 at Nordstrom

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.