Dear Richard Madeley: ‘How can I throw a party without patronising my less-wealthy friends?’

Dear Richard,

I have spent most of my working life in Asia, building up a decent-sized portfolio and marrying twice. I’d like to retire to the UK, with my second wife (who is Hakka Chinese). However, I am daunted by the thought of both making new friends and reconnecting with old ones.

I have stayed in notional touch with about a dozen people from university, most of whom I sang with in the college choir; their professional lives have been rewarding in many ways but less remunerative than mine.

The obvious thing would be to throw a party, for which I would foot the bill. But I’m worried I’ll get it wrong. I don’t want my friends to feel patronised and I suppose I don’t want to seem like too much of a cliché – the sleek expat finance guy with a younger Asian wife.

I’ve lost my ‘whiskers’ for UK socialising: what would be a good sort of venue – probably in London – for a nice, informal reunion? Someone tried to organise a dinner for us all a few years ago and it turned into a nightmarish tangle of dates and menu preferences.

— David, via Telegraph.co.uk

Dear David,

I don’t think this need present you with the slightest difficulty. Courage! All will be well, I promise. You’ve come to the right shop.

Firstly, numbers. They’re hardly daunting, are they? You mention a core of around a dozen old uni chums. Add partners, plus you and your wife, and I reckon a ceiling of roughly 30 guests is what you should be aiming for – 40 absolute tops.

Next, venue. You say you want to keep things informal, so if I were you I’d be looking for a really nice pub with a private room where everyone can mingle. Look online, or ask one of your old friends. Drinks and nibbles, assuming you don’t want to revisit the ‘tangle’ your attempted sit-down dinner caused a few years back. Lunchtime might be more informal – though you’d probably have to ramp up the food offer a tad – or early evening, so everyone’s going to be able to get home. Late spring or early autumn – something nice to look forward to, when people won’t be away.

As for footing the bill, I think you’re in danger of making too much of this. Just be clear on the invitations to everyone that they’re going to be your and your wife’s guests. They won’t feel patronised. They’ll get it. So stop worrying about this aspect. No one else will be!

Happy retirement, David, and welcome home!

