Dear Richard Madeley: I won big on horse-racing and resent having to spend it on doing up my kitchen

'I resent the idea that it must automatically just get rolled into the household budget' - Ron Number

Dear Richard,

I’ve been betting modest sums on horse racing since I was a student, and so far as I can tell I have always stayed slightly ahead. In short, I honestly don’t think I have a gambling problem. However, it’s always been a source of tension between me and my wife: I’m held to account about the money I bet, and the time I spend watching races and reading about form and so on.

Recently, I had quite a big win – five figures. I haven’t decided what to do with the money yet, but there are a few things I’d like to spend at least some of it on –and I haven’t felt the urge to rush back to the bookies.

My wife lost no time announcing that ‘at last’ we could do the kitchen, which is in absolutely fine condition (and I do most of the cooking so I think I’d know). I don’t mind having a conversation about the best way to treat this windfall, but I resent the idea that it must automatically just get rolled into the household budget, especially when my wife has been so intolerant of the pastime that led to us having it.

I should add that my wife is basically lovely and most of the time our relationship is loving and full of laughter. I think there may be some problem gambling in her family background – I’ve never asked because I didn’t want to make a bigger thing of this than it already is.

What’s the best way of putting across my side of this?

— Keith, Berks

Dear Keith,

I know what you want me to say: this is your money, won with your racing nous; it’s your business how you spend it; it’s hypocritical of your wife to expect it to disappear into the maw of household maintenance when she’s been so hostile to your harmless pastime. Well, I’m sorry, Keith, but I’m not going to say that.

I think you’re a loser, Keith. I don’t mean that in an insulting sense; I mean it literally. I think if you were ruthlessly honest with yourself and had kept exemplary records of every bet you’d ever placed, I would guess (I won’t say ‘bet’) that you’d find your ‘so far as I can tell’ line was a hedge against reality.

And ask yourself this. If you were a net winner, surely your wife would be basking in your success? If at the end of each year there was a nice surplus in your gambling account, surely she’d be happy, wouldn’t she?

But she’s not. She wants to invest this scoop of yours in something solid before it’s leached away in more losses.

Take a long, hard look at yourself, Keith, and ask yourself why your ‘lovely’ wife should be so intolerant of your ‘harmless pastime’. I suggest you show your wife this correspondence and listen to her opinion on it. Take the trouble to find out what lies at the root of her hostility. Then, contact Gamblers Anonymous. They might reassure you; but I honestly believe you need more help than I have to offer. Good luck.

