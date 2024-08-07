Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert's new crime drama: air date, plot, famous co-star and more

We might be used to seeing Josephine Jobert as DS Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise, but the star has swapped St Marie to Saint-Pierre for her new crime drama, and we couldn't be more excited to see it when it airs in 2025! Here's everything we know about the show so far…

What is Saint-Pierre about?

The story follows Donny 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick and Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault, played by Akkan Hawco and Josephine respectively.

The official synopsis reads: "After Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Inspector Donny 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick digs too deeply into a local politician’s nefarious activity, he is exiled to work in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon (the French Territory nestled in the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast of Newfoundland).

Josephine Jobert in Saint Pierre

"Fitz’s arrival disrupts the life of Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault, a Parisian transplant who is in Saint-Pierre for her own intriguing reasons."

You may also like

It continues: "As if by fate, these two seasoned officers — with very different policing skills and approaches - are forced together to solve unique and exciting crimes. Although the islands seem like a quaint tourist destination, the idyllic façade conceals the worst kind of criminal activity which tends to wash up on its beautiful shores. At first at odds and suspicious of each other, Arch and Fitz soon discover that they are better together… a veritable crime-fighting force."

When will the show be released?

Coming to Canada's CBC in winter 2025 - with other territories release dates to be confirmed, we couldn't be more excited to find out more about the exact release dates - so watch this space! Fans have been full of praise for the first look clips, with one writing: "These two are the best!!!! Looking forward to the series," while another person added: "Need this in my life! I love Saint Pierre and Miquelon!"

Josephine is best known for starring in Death in Paradise (BBC)

Who is Josephine's co-star?

Josephine is starring opposite Canadian actor Allan Hawco. The 47-year-old star is perhaps best known for starring in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, as well as the Republic of Doyle and Moonshine. He is married to CBC anchor, Carolyn Stokes.