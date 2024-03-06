Death in Paradise to welcome returning character as show reveals worrying first look at episode six

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker and Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise (BBC)

Death in Paradise is set to welcome a returning character in the upcoming sixth episode on Sunday night.

It comes after last week's instalment saw the unexpected departure of Officer Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles), who left the island to join his sister in Jamaica.

The synopsis for the new episodes teases the return of "an old face" to St Marie, who "isn't met with open arms from everyone".

Selwyn Patterson looks worried in first-look images from episode six (Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

While the first-look images don't give away who that might be, they do show Commissioner Selwyn (Don Warrington) wearing a worried look on his face as he looks out to the sea. What could be troubling him? We'll have to wait and see.

Elsewhere in the episode, the team is left "confounded" after a tourist is stabbed whilst travelling alone in a lift. "It transpires that the victim was severely ill, and coming to St Marie had been on her bucket list," reads the synopsis. "But the case takes an even stranger turn when the team discover the victim's written bucket list, and travelling to the Caribbean is nowhere to be found!

You may also like

Don Warrington as Selwyn Patterson (Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

"As the team start to investigate the victim’s loved ones, they discover a family with numerous skeletons in their closets - whilst an ominous woman watches everything unfold from the shadows."

Other images from the episode give a glimpse at the guest stars featured this week, including Ronni Ancona (Last Tango in Halifax) as Lexi, Ali Ariaie (Persuasion) as Sam, Gabrielle Glaister (Coronation Street) as Cora and John Gordon Sinclair (Gregory's Girl) as Joe.

Ronni Ancona guest stars as Lexi in episode six (BBC)

Last Sunday's episode left viewers devastated by the departure of Marlon, who revealed that he would be accompanying his sister in Jamaica after she'd been offered a scholarship at a prestigious school in Kingston.

Story continues

With the help of JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare), who made a brief return to the island, Marlon was able to get set up with a job in Jamaica.

John Gordon Sinclair and Gabrielle Glaister play Joe and Cora (BBC)

Elsewhere in the episode, DI Neville Parker was left stunned when his secret online admirer, Sunset Chaser, was revealed as his ex-girlfriend Zoe, who turned up in a taxi to tell Neville the truth.

"So sorry to just turn up like this. Funny old thing, really, and you're probably going to think it's a bit mad," said Zoe before unveiling herself as SunsetChaser.

Ginny Holder, who plays Darlene, teased Zoe's reveal in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. Find out what she said in the video below.

"When that story reveals itself, it's very funny," said the actress. "Sad for Neville. But Neville shows a lot of strength in the episode when it's revealed! When it comes out you'll see, it's a good one - it's a good episode! You won’t be able to imagine who this person is!"

Death in Paradise continues on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm.