Debenhams launches Christmas Beauty Box worth £251 for just £50

This year, Debenhams has strayed away from its usual beauty advent calendar and focused their efforts on excellent value beauty boxes instead. After all, who really has the willpower to resist opening every single box as soon as they receive their beauty advent calendar? Debenhams knows that the main thing that matters this time of year is bagging a ton of luxury beauty products for a lot less, which is why they’ve launched the Christmas Beauty Selection Box Edit, bursting with 19 different products (both full-size and mini) from a host of premium brands like Murad, Lancôme, Clarins, Philip Kingsley, and more.

Complete with £251 worth of high-end beauty, skincare and fragrance picks, this bundle can be all yours for just £50 — the same price (or less) as a turkey crown, depending on how big your Christmas Day get-together is.

Great for gifting this Christmas or for getting you prepped and pampered for the upcoming party season, this beauty box is definitely worth buying.

As for the products you'll find inside, there's everything from the luxurious Lancôme's Genifique Serum to Benefit's Fan Fest Mascara and Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Cleansing Oil up for the taking.

We're particularly excited to get our hands on a full-size version of Murad's AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser (worth £46) — a gentle yet efficient exfoliator that helps to remove dead skin cells and renew the skin's texture with every use, as well as a handbag-friendly sample of the best-selling Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum (a personal favourite) that leaves you smelling like a profusion of flowers.

Other popular products in the mix include Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray, Iconic London's Date Night Bronzer and Decree's SOS Revitalising Eye Mask, all of which are sure to come in handy this party season.

Complete with a vast range of items you’re bound to use before the year is over, we don’t anticipate this beauty edit being in stock for long, so we'd add it to your basket ASAP.

What's inside Debenhams Christmas Beauty Selection Box Edit?

Lancôme Genifique Serum Mini 7ml

Jurlique Moisturising Day Cream 15ml

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser 200ml - full size, worth £46

Decree SOS Revitalising Eye Mask - full size, worth £12

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream 7ml

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Cleansing Oil 40ml

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum 7ml

Laboratory Perfumes Gorse 5ml

Clarins Eau Extraordinaire Treatment Fragrance 30ml

Ghost Deep Night Eau de Toilette 10ml

Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth 10ml

Benefit Fan Fest Mascara - Mini

NUDESTIX Nudies Poppy Girl Blush - Mini

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray 15ml

ICONIC London Date Night Bronzer 5g - full size, worth £25

Nails Inc. West End Nail Polish 14ml - full size, worth £15

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer 40ml

Percy & Reed Turn Up the Volume Volumising No-Oil Oil 60ml - full size, worth £16

Beauty Works Texturising Spray 100ml

