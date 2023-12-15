In defence of embracing your delulu dating dreams

Busybee-CR - Getty Images

This was the year that brought us a whole new dating lexicon and new ways of thinking about love. From rizz to ghostlighting, beige flags to “dating up”, every one of our behaviours got a new moniker in 2023 and became a moment – but none more so than being totally delulu.

Being delulu – or delusional – became TikTok's favourite word for manifesting this year. The term delulu actually originated from the K-Pop fan community back in 2014 and their motto became: dolulu is the solulu. The idea is to set wildly unrealistic expectations for yourself and earnestly believe they will come true. So many of us were doing this that the term racked up 5.1b views on TikTok this year as everyone put their dreams first and reality second. But nowhere is dolulu more relevant than in the dating world. When it came to to delulu dating in 2023, we fell hard into situationships, ignored red flags, donned rose-tinted glasses and set ourselves goals to find "the one" using tried and tested techniques and trends.



“Being delulu means being a little bit crazy,” explains Gracie, a Tinder user from Brighton. “So maybe it’s having an unhealthy obsession with someone you’re talking to, checking their messages constantly, daydreaming and checking their Snapchat location.”

For others, being delulu simply means having high standards and refusing to settle for less. “I am totally delulu when it comes to this man I’m talking to, I’ve already planned our wedding. He’s everything I’m looking for and we talk every day. He’s definitely the one.” says Lucy* a 21 year old Hinge user from North London.

“Gen Zs are taking a more open-minded and optimistic approach to dating than past generations, and leaning into the ‘delulu’ is one way to keep up the excitement with potential matches.” says Paul C. Brunson, Tinder’s Global Relationship Insights Expert. “Whilst young singles in 2023 have been more focused on the experience of dating rather than the end goal, injecting a bit of delusion when finding a spark has been important to keep the fun in dating.”

Story continues

Mystockimages - Getty Images

Personally, I’ve always maintained that having lofty goals, big dreams and a slightly unhinged sense of personal grandeur is the only way to date, whether you’re using dating apps, or meeting someone in the wild. I’m here for being a little delulu about the future – I love a vision board and a manifesting sesh. However, this attitude seems to only really apply to millennials and Gen Zers who are looking for love.

For my parents’ generation, the idea that you’ll meet your dream partner on a dating app seems like a reach and I’ve often been told by people older than myself that I should lower my incredibly standards if I want to meet the right person.

But is having high standards delusional? Why shouldn’t we want the best for ourselves? Focus on finding someone “who’s good enough” says world-renowned relationship therapist John Gottman and many Gen Xers and Boomers tend to agree. But to me, that sounds like settling.

“How is it any different from a friendship?” asks one Reddit user on a thread about finding a “good enough” partner versus finding the “perfect relationship” in R/dating_advice. And I have to agree – if it doesn’t feel sensational, why would you bother?

We live in a world where dating can be disappointing. We fear being strung along, let down and having our time wasted, so perhaps our tolerance for the highs and lows of the dating process has waned, leaving us all to set firmer boundaries on what we’re willing to endure and what we absolutely won’t stand for. Does that make us all delusional? Or just hopeful?

For me, a match doesn’t have to tick every single box, but I do need to feel something. There has to be romance, healthy communication and a hell of a lot of physical attraction. Then there are other important factors that matter to me – I like someone to be taller than me (not that hard when I stand at a mighty 5"), they have to have good personal hygiene, similar values to my own and be financially independent. We have to be sexually compatible, and they should smell delicious. They also have to love my dog. If that makes me delulu, then so be it.

Perhaps, thanks to dating apps, we all feel as though our connectivity gives us more options. Our parents didn’t have the luxury of being able to swipe on hundreds of potential matches in the space of a single week and the idea that we might just find our perfect match seems more likely if the dating pool is wider. Then again, it’s possible that our swiping habits are the very thing that’s making us more delulu. We barely give our matches a chance to impress us these days, seeing icks and red flags everywhere and moving on far more quickly than generations before us ever did.

Mystockimages - Getty Images

Still, I’ve always been a supporter of magical thinking and high standards. I believe that thinking positively about the future helps me to chase the things that matter to me and not stress over the things that don’t. I believe that it’s better to be happy alone than to settle for less and I only date people I think are good for me and who tick the boxes on my list. If they don’t tick every box, I keep on moving.

“There’s no harm in keeping the optimism alive. We’re increasingly seeing Gen Z’s become more self-aware, turning away from red flags and knowing when the ‘delulu’ should stop, prioritising their own personal journey and wellbeing.” says Brunson.

New data from Tinder shows that 69% of Gen Z daters want to challenge conventions and if that means more moonshots and fewer cases of settling, personally, I think that’s a good thing. We all deserve to be with someone we think is perfect, because when it comes to love, perfection is actually subjective.

Being optimistic, if a little delusional is one trend I will be carrying with me into 2024 and I hope that all your delulus come trulu too.



You Might Also Like