'Degrassi: The Next Generation' star Cassie Steele celebrates birthday at Disney

"Degrassi: The Next Generation" stars Alexa and Cassandra Steele shared a carousel of photos from Disney World. (Photo via Instagram/alexasteele)

Alexa Steele is giving her "big sis" a birthday shout-out.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos with her older sister, Cassie Steele, from Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The trip marked Cassie's 33rd birthday.

The post included a photo of the Canadian actresses wearing Mickey Mouse headbands in front of the Magic Kingdom, as well as them posing in disposable raincoats.

A third snap showed the pair standing in front of a Tyrannosaurus rex from "Jurassic Park."

"Happy birthday to my beautiful big sis," she penned in the caption. "I’m sending you all my love and positivity for your special day. I hope all your birthday wishes come true."

In the comments, fans swooned over the "Degrassi: The Next Generation" stars' photos. But first, Cassie thanked her sister for the heartwarming birthday tribute.

"Yay, I'm so lucky I get to spend today with you," she wrote.

One Instagram user commented: "Literally thought this was a throwback from your Degrassi days."

"Degrassi queens!" another added.

Someone else wrote: "Y’all are so beautiful," while another shared, "Omg, Degrassi icons."

"You guys are so stunning," a fan chimed in.

"Yes! Degrassi queens and sister goals. You two look like twins!" commented another.

Since "Degrassi" — where Cassie portrayed Manny Santos and Alexa played Angela Jeremiah — the sister duo have been keeping busy.

Cassie went on to briefly star in the CW drama "The L.A. Complex." She then released a set of songs in 2014 and married Disney actor Andi Mack in 2018. In 2020, fans speculated that the couple had split after photos of the two began disappearing from Instagram.

Story continues

Alexa has kept a lower profile since her time on "Degrassi" ended in 2015. She starred in the film "The Choking Game" in 2016, released a novel in 2017, and has since garnered a following on YouTube where she posts weekly vlogs.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.