Demi Moore's go-to swimwear brand is having a huge sale: Save up to 50% at Andie Swim

Demi Moore's go-to swimwear brand is having a huge sale. Images via Andie Swim.

It may be January, but there's never a bad time to shop for swimwear — especially when you can score a celeb-approved brand on sale.

Right now, Andie Swim (also known as one of Demi Moore's go-to brands) is having a huge Friends and Family sale. Just use the code FRIENDSANDFAM at checkout to save an extra 20 per cent on all sale styles, as well as take 20 per cent off a selection of regular-priced swimwear.

In case you're unfamiliar with the brand, Andie Swim prides itself on creating some of the internet's best-fitting swimwear styles. They have worked with more than 300,000 women to get feedback and wear tests, and it shows in their comfortable and flattering designs.

They also teamed up with their number one celebrity fan Demi Moore in 2022 to create a limited edition collection of vintage-inspired bathing suits, which are still available to shop.

"As a supporter, investor and long-time fan of Andie Swim, I couldn’t have been more thrilled when founder [Melanie Travis] asked me to co-design this collection," Moore wrote ahead of the collection's launch. "Creating these pieces was so much fun and I hope you love them as much as we loved making them!"

Though the sale doesn't apply to the Demi Moore x Andie Swim collection, you can still shop and save on some of the other styles that Moore and her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah modelled back in 2021.

Find a selection of our favourite Andie swimwear below and shop the rest of the sale styles here.

The Atlantic. Image via Andie Swim.

This sleek one-piece delivers high support and coverage with adjustable straps and a scoop neckline.

$62 $110 at Andie Swim

The Rockaway Top, Image via Andie Swim.

Double straps and a scoop neckline add detail to this clean and minimal swimsuit top.

$34 $60 at Andie Swim

The High Waisted Bottom. Image via Andie Swim.

These swim bottoms offer full coverage and a high rise that Andie Swim's fit experts call "an all-day kind of bottom!"

$28 $50 at Andie Swim

The Amalfi. Image via Andie Swim.

This bestselling swimsuit has been updated with a textured lace pattern.

$76 $135 at Andie Swim

The Longline Tank. Image via Andie Swim.

For the look of a one-piece with none of the hassle, this swim tank and a pair of matching bottoms is the perfect solution.

$39 $70 at Andie Swim

The Cheeky Bottom. Image via Andie Swim.

With a high leg cut, low rise and cheeky fit, these classic bikini bottoms are sure to get plenty of wear.

$28 $50 at Andie Swim

The Snap. Image via Andie Swim.

Designed with adjustable straps, snap buttons, and a waist seam, this flattering suit is a comfortable statement piece.

$53 $110 at Andie Swim

The Tahiti Top. Image via Andie Swim.

This bikini top in a sweet floral pattern makes a great addition to your beach wardrobe.

$34 $70 at Andie Swim

The Snap Bikini Bottom. Image via Andie Swim.

Snap closures at the waist bring a unique twist to this pair of high rise swim bottoms.

$26 $55 at Andie Swim

The Samoa. Image via Andie Swim.

A plunging V-neckline and keyhole cutout detail are the stars of this flattering one-piece.

$53 $110 at Andie Swim

The Asbury. Image via Andie Swim.

Stand out from the crowd in this brightly-coloured swimsuit that features a high neckline and adjustable criss-cross straps.

$62 $110 at Andie Swim

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.