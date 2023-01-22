Demi Moore's go-to swimwear brand is having a huge sale: Save up to 50% at Andie Swim
The brand is beloved for its comfortable and flattering swimwear.
It may be January, but there's never a bad time to shop for swimwear — especially when you can score a celeb-approved brand on sale.
Right now, Andie Swim (also known as one of Demi Moore's go-to brands) is having a huge Friends and Family sale. Just use the code FRIENDSANDFAM at checkout to save an extra 20 per cent on all sale styles, as well as take 20 per cent off a selection of regular-priced swimwear.
In case you're unfamiliar with the brand, Andie Swim prides itself on creating some of the internet's best-fitting swimwear styles. They have worked with more than 300,000 women to get feedback and wear tests, and it shows in their comfortable and flattering designs.
They also teamed up with their number one celebrity fan Demi Moore in 2022 to create a limited edition collection of vintage-inspired bathing suits, which are still available to shop.
"As a supporter, investor and long-time fan of Andie Swim, I couldn’t have been more thrilled when founder [Melanie Travis] asked me to co-design this collection," Moore wrote ahead of the collection's launch. "Creating these pieces was so much fun and I hope you love them as much as we loved making them!"
Though the sale doesn't apply to the Demi Moore x Andie Swim collection, you can still shop and save on some of the other styles that Moore and her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah modelled back in 2021.
Find a selection of our favourite Andie swimwear below and shop the rest of the sale styles here.
The Atlantic
This sleek one-piece delivers high support and coverage with adjustable straps and a scoop neckline.
The Rockaway Top
Double straps and a scoop neckline add detail to this clean and minimal swimsuit top.
The High Waisted Bottom
These swim bottoms offer full coverage and a high rise that Andie Swim's fit experts call "an all-day kind of bottom!"
The Amalfi
This bestselling swimsuit has been updated with a textured lace pattern.
The Longline Tank
For the look of a one-piece with none of the hassle, this swim tank and a pair of matching bottoms is the perfect solution.
The Cheeky Bottom
With a high leg cut, low rise and cheeky fit, these classic bikini bottoms are sure to get plenty of wear.
The Snap
Designed with adjustable straps, snap buttons, and a waist seam, this flattering suit is a comfortable statement piece.
The Tahiti Top
This bikini top in a sweet floral pattern makes a great addition to your beach wardrobe.
The Snap Bikini Bottom
Snap closures at the waist bring a unique twist to this pair of high rise swim bottoms.
The Samoa
A plunging V-neckline and keyhole cutout detail are the stars of this flattering one-piece.
The Asbury
Stand out from the crowd in this brightly-coloured swimsuit that features a high neckline and adjustable criss-cross straps.
