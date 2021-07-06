'Stunning': Demi Moore wows fans with new swimwear campaign featuring her three daughters

Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Demi Moore stars with her daughters in a new swimwear campaign for Andie Swim. (Image via Andie/Photo by Cass Bird)

Andie Swim's latest campaign is a family affair starring Demi Moore and her three daughters.

The 58-year-old actress and her daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, star in a new photoshoot from Andie, an affordable swimwear company that focuses on providing swimsuits that fit for all body types from sizes 2-30.

Moore shared photos from the shoot to Instagram that featured the famous Hollywood family lounging on a dock wearing the brand's Amalfi One Piece ($95).

"Today is the day! So excited to finally share Andie Swim's new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love," Moore captioned the post. "It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most."

The campaign received praise from Moore's followers who praised the star for their "effortless" summer style.

"Stunning," one follower wrote, while another added, "Classic and beautiful swimwear."

"Talk about a bunch of babes," a fan said.

"Supermodels,"wrote an enthralled follower. "Holy crap! All of you are stunning!"

In an interview with InStyle, Andie founder and CEO Melanie Travis said Moore has been a longtime investor of the brand since it was launched in 2017.

Demi Moore and her daughters model in a new swimwear campaign for Andie Swim (Image via Andie/Photo by Cass Bird)

"Demi was an early investor," Travis said. "We've always talked about what would make sense to do together, and then back in December of 2020 — in anticipation of a successful vaccine rollout and then what would hopefully be a great summer of friends and family, being able to travel, and get together again, across the United States — we felt like this could be the perfect summer to do a campaign together."

Travis said the goal for the campaign was to show that no matter your age or body type, women can "look and feel great" in their swimwear.

"We just really believe that you should be able to enjoy life's great moments and not be tugging at your swimsuit," she added.

Check out more of the gorgeous shoot, and shop the stunning swimsuits below.

Moore and her daughters wearing the Amalfi ribbed swimsuit from Andie (Image via Andie/Photo by Cass Bird)

This classic one piece features removable soft cups and adjustable straps for a comfortable suit you can reach for time and time again.

SHOP IT: Andie, $95

Moore wearing the Santorini swimsuit from Andie Swim (Image via Andie/Photo by Cass Bird)

The Santorini swimsuit shows just a hint of skin thanks to its chic keyhole design.

SHOP IT: Andie, $95

Demi Moore's curated collection for Andie's Swim includes the sporty Malibu suit (Image via Andie)

Andie's sporty one piece features removable soft cups, snap button closures and can double as a body suit for post-swim festivities.

SHOP IT: Andie, $95

The Havana Top and the Bikini Bottom

Tallulah Willis wearing the Havana Top and Bikini Bottom from Andie Swim (Image via Andie/Photo by Cass Bird)

This vintage-inspired square neck top features soft removable cups and adjustable straps, while the bottoms provide medium coverage.

SHOP IT: Andie, $50 (top)

SHOP IT: Andie, $45 (bottom)

Demi Moore wearing the Filji One Piece by Andie Swim (Image via Andie/Photo by Cass Bird)

This cheeky, high cut one piece features an open, lace up back with wrap-around ties for a versatile, adjustable look.

SHOP IT: Andie, $75

The Wynwood Top and High Waisted Bottom

The Wynwood Top and High Waisted Bottom (Image via Andie)

Slip into something that combines style and comfort with the asymmetrical Wynwood Top and full coverage bottoms in a trendy ribbed fabric.

SHOP IT: Andie, $65 (top)

SHOP IT: Andie, $50 (bottoms)

Tallulah Willis lays down while posing in the Rasguard from Andie Swim (Image via Andie/Photo by Cass Bird)

Save your skin from the sun in this sporty long-sleeve shirt with UPF 50+ protection.

SHOP IT: Andie, $50

The Valencia Top is part of Demi Moore's curated collection of favourites from Andie Swim (Image via Andie)

The Valencia Top provides more coverage than a triangle bikini top with adjustable straps to keep you secure while you enjoy your time in the sun.

SHOP IT: Andie, $65

The Rio Top by Andie Swim is one of Demi Moore's favourite pieces from the brand's collection. (Image via Andie)

Looking for coverage without tan lines? The Rio's adjustable and removable straps makes this ribbed bandeau a go-to for laying out.

SHOP IT: Andie, $50

Demi Moore's curated collection of swimsuits from Andie includes this Tie Front Bikini Top and Bottoms (Image via Andie)

The tie details add a little Je ne sais quoi to this bright and sunny yellow bikini.

SHOP IT: Andie, $50 (top)

SHOP IT: Andie, $45 (bottoms)

The Tulum by Andie Swim made Demi Moore's picks for the best swimsuits summer (Image via Andie).

Andie Swim's limited-edition ribbed one piece with thick, cross-back straps comes in this summer-approved melon hue.

SHOP IT: Andie, $115

