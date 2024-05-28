Demi Moore Looks Unreal In Monochrome Sculptural Gown At Cannes Film Festival

Demi Moore has been absolutely slaying the fashion game at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Throughout the prestigious event, the 61-year-old has debuted an array of unforgettable outfits while promoting her latest horror film, The Substance.

From her Armani Privé red sequin strapless column gown to her turquoise blue Balenciaga dress, complete with a small train, Demi has also rocked daytime chic in a black maxi dress that featured a corsage belt. And her latest look is definitely one to shout about, too...

During the closing ceremony of the 77th festival, which is fittingly held on the chic French Riveria, it was all about the glamour. The actor stepped onto the red carpet in the most stunning monochrome gown, which also kept to her 2024 Cannes theme of strapless dresses.

The elegant fit featured an oversized sculptural white bow on the chest that was threaded on an angle through the black satin fabric. The pleated bodice was then cinched at the waist and separated from the sleek, pencil maxi skirt that flowed to the floor.

Alongside the statement bow, the second star of the show was the thigh-high split that showed off Demi's toned, bronzed legs. The split also revealed the actor's open-toe black, strappy stiletto heels, which added further glamour to the overall ensemble.

Demi completed her final fit with a natural makeup look, consisting of a touch of pink blush, subtle winged eyeliner and a nude lip. She left her signature long brunette hair down, straight, and parted in the middle, and accessorised with a pair of silver droplet earrings and multiple rings.

It's official, we are absolutely obsessed with this look.

