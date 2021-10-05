'Like mother like daughter': Demi Moore twins with daughter Scout during Paris Fashion Week

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Photo via @demimoore Instagram

Demi Moore has fans seeing double in a photo next to her daughter, Scout Willis.

The 58-year-old "Ghost" star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a set of black and white photos to her more than 2.5 million followers. The photos were taken while following the pairs appearance at the Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week.

Fans quickly praised the mother-daughter duo for looking more "like sisters," as well as Moore for looking "amazing for her age."

"Twins!" one Instagram user commented.

"This is so unfair, Demi. Stop hogging all the beautiful genetics for your own children," another added. "The rest of us deserve a chance!"

"Like mother like daughter," another person commented. "Wow. Who’s who?"

"You could seriously pass as twins," added another.

"You have got to be kidding me! You two look like sisters!" another chimed in. "Scout is a spitting image of her mama."

Last year, Moore and her famous ex-husband, Bruce Willis, lived together in Idaho with their three daughters during lockdown.

In an interview with the "Dopey" podcast, Scout said the experience was "really cool," even though the pair had been divorced since 2000.

"It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute," Scout said. "They’re both such nerdy, adorable, '90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in L.A. It’s been pretty cute."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.