New Democrats hit Saskatchewan Party on health care

Saskatchewan's New Democrats are criticizing the Saskatchewan Party's health-care record as the provincial election campaign enters its third day.

The NDP says the emergency room at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital reached 350 per cent capacity on Tuesday night, a situation it blames on the Saskatchewan Party and its leader, Scott Moe.

Nurses are set to rally at noon today at the provincial legislature in Regina, with the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses saying the health system is beset by issues including ER overcrowding, hallway beds and staffing shortages.

NDP Leader Carla Beck is set to hold a media availability at the legislature shortly after.

Moe is scheduled to make an announcement in Prince Albert this morning before visiting small businesses and the local campaign office in Warman.

Election day is Oct. 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press