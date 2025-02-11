Denise Welch reveals tell-tale signs of onset of her endogenous depression as she returns to Loose Women

Denise Welch spoke candidly about her mental health struggles, which led to her being absent from Loose Women since November 2024.

Video Transcript

My depression is endogenous.

There are two kinds, endogenous and reactive, mainly two kinds.

Reactive is what it says on the tin, that you are triggered by something, some trauma that brings on an episode of severe depression.

Endogenous is where chemically, it just happens and you don't, and you have no idea, so September 19, I was driving up north with a friend, we were laughing with Matty's godkids in the back of the car.

And I got to the Angel of the North in Newcastle and I got this tingling in my palm and a metallic taste in my mouth and that heralds the onset of an episode of really severe black terrible depression.