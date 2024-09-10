Derby Pride to feature 'best ever line-up'

Derby’s LGBTQ+ community will paint the town red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet when Derby Pride takes place on Saturday.

East 17 will top the bill at the 2024 event, which takes place at Markeaton Park from noon until 18:00 BST.

A parade around the park will take place beforehand led by the Ambassador Show Band, meeting at the main car park at 11:15.

Organisers said the gathering was open to everyone, suitable for families and would feature the event’s “biggest and best ever line-up”.

As well as East 17, tributes to Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift will be performed by Lauren Porter, alongside DJ Will and DJ Adz, drag acts Betty Bangs and Ken Lambert, singer Danielle Barnett of the Urban Cookie Collective and Soraya Vivian as compere.

Organisers have said the event is open to everyone [Sarah Barley McMullen]

The main Pride event will also have a funfair, market, wrestling ring, and a Families Zone.

A separate Alternative Tent will showcase local music and drag.

A spokesperson said: “Derby Pride is an annual event that celebrates the culture of the LGBT+ community and brings together the diverse communities in and around Derby.

“Our event is suitable for families and is open to everyone.”

Entrance to the event is free.

