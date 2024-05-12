Derbyshire: One-eyed dog saved from being put down after operation

Lily's hair was matted and had to be removed after she was rescued [Ashbourne Animal Welfare]

A young dog whose owners wanted to put her down after having an eye removed has been saved.

Vets at the PDSA had to operate on 10-month-old Maltese-shih tzu cross Lily due to an issue with her left eye.

But her owners decided they didn't want Lily to come back home after the operation and instead asked for her to be euthanised.

Instead, Ashbourne Animal Welfare in Derbyshire took her in and now expect her to be rehomed.

After recovering from the "awful condition" the charity says she arrived at The Ark kennels, Ashbourne, and a new owner is likely after her story prompted an outpouring on their Facebook site.

Lily's story captured the hearts of the charity's followers [Ashbourne Animal Welfare]

A spokesman for the charity said: "Her fur was one big mat, smelling of urine and stained yellow, she had massively overgrown claws and sore thickened skin. She must have been in a great deal of discomfort.

"We gave her a couple of days to settle in, and then set about grooming her.

"She has been as good as gold, but sadly none of the fur was salvageable, and it's all come off for a new start."

A number of potential new homes for Lily are being investigated for the "sweet natured" and "super affectionate" young pup, once her stitches are removed.

The charity has about 24 dogs and 40 cats and kittens also in need of rehoming currently.

