A Dermatologist Reveals If Pimple Patches Actually Work — And The Truth May Surprise You

Laura Olivas via Getty Images

Lately, it’s not uncommon to see a curious new bit of bric-a-brac adorning the faces of Gen Z-ers: pimple patches.

In the past, it would’ve been hard to imagine wanting to draw attention to your zits. But these baby bandages, which come in a wide variety of styles for every skin type, are suddenly all the rage.

So do they actually work?

That’s what we — Raj Punjabi and Noah Michelson, the co-hosts of HuffPost’s “Am I Doing It Wrong?” podcast — asked Dr. Kunal Malik, board-certified dermatologist at Spring Street Dermatology in New York City, when he recently dropped by our studio.

Listen to the full episode here:

“Even a couple of years ago people were embarrassed to walk out with a pimple patch and I think with the current generation, they have all of these fun colors and shapes,” Malik told us. “People are just more accepting of it and they’re like open about it, which I think is incredibly destigmatizing.”

The main purpose of the patches is to help heal blemishes while a providing physical barrier that keeps them safe from dirty hands and other potentially bacteria-laden items.

“From a scientific perspective, they absolutely do work,” Malik said.

The ones that offer the best results are hydrocolloid bandages. “Basically, what they’re doing is they’re kind of drawing out or sucking up the debris in that pimple, and they’re shielding it from the environment,” he said.

They also provide “a physical barrier from picking at it,” which is key, as Malik says popping your pimples is the last thing you want to do.

“I know that’s like the human psychology response — just squeeze it, right? But that’s terrible,” he said, and can actually drive the infection deeper into the skin.

“I live in the real world — I know people will do it despite me telling people not to do it all day long — but pimple patches are a great way to protect the pimple.”

They can also deliver targeted acne-fighting medication like salicylic acid directly to the blemish.

However, Malik warned us to go easy on our skin.

“Sometimes less is more — that’s what I always preach to my patients,” he said. “You really want to fine-tune and be intentional with your skin care and not overdo it, because there is this phenomenon of causing too much inflammation with aggressive treatments.”

Once that happens, you’re being “counterproductive” and “not really treating the acne, but causing more damage.”

So wash your face with a gentle cleanser, slap a pimple patch on your zit, and let it do its thing. You can make a stylish statement — and refuse to feel ashamed of experiencing a totally normal part of being a human being with skin.

We also chat with Malik about whether or not chocolate really causes acne, home remedies that do more harm than good and lots more.

After you’ve had a listen to the full episode above or wherever you get your podcasts, subscribe to “Am I Doing It Wrong?” so you don’t miss a single episode, including how to score the best deals on airline tickets, how to find love online or overcome anxiety, tips for online shopping, taking care of your teeth and pooping like a pro, secrets to booking and staying in a hotel, how to deal with an angry person, shocking laundry secrets, ways to experience more awe and wonder in your life, taking your best shower ever, protecting your privacy online, and much more.

For more from Malik, visit his website and his Instagram.

Need some help with something you might be doing wrong? Email us at AmIDoingItWrong@HuffPost.com, and we may investigate the topic in an upcoming episode.

