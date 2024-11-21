Dermot O'Leary says men need to learn more about periods to support women in their lives
Dermot O'Leary responds to Steph McGovern's period experience that left her believing the men around her would think she was an 'idiot'.
Dermot O'Leary responds to Steph McGovern's period experience that left her believing the men around her would think she was an 'idiot'.
This Bruins superstar gave an honest response about Jim Montgomery being fired.
Jim Montgomery is now looking for a new job, and this Bruins rival could be a perfect landing spot for him.
The are nights when the names of the scouts in attendance to watch the Montreal Canadiens play at the Bell Centre don't make you think twice, but on Monday night, there was a name that raised eyebrows.
TORONTO — Defying logic, the Maple Leafs have now won six of seven since Auston Matthews was sidelined by an upper-body injury.
Stan Bowman and Kris Knoblauch provide insight into Kasperi Kapanen's game.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews boarded a plane and crossed an ocean.
The MLB offseason is still young, but free agency rumors have already started swirling. Here's the latest news from around the league.
Alex Ovechkin is week-to-week for the Capitals, and though it's not ideal, it gives the team a chance to show that it can make do without its captain.
Former British Open champion Brian Harman ends his season with a heavy heart as a close family friend remains in a coma from a near drowning while trying to save the golfer's 6-year-old son.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri examines the biggest risers and fallers ahead of the playoffs.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's partnership with State Farm has brought us a brand-new commercial featuring the WNBA superstar. Clark and Jake from State Farm appeared in this new adve
As if the New York Jets weren't already a dumpster fire this year, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini dropped a bombshell report on Tuesday night that showed even more signs
We've heard some tales of NBA and NFL newsbreakers and how that life is a hard one when you're attached to your phone all the time -- remember when Kay Adams took away Sham Charania's phone and he stressed? That said, you're going to want to sit down
This former Sabres forward is having a strong start to the season with his new team.
Lamar Jackson hates playing the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is not a reflection of the intensity of the rivalry between Balti
Make room for your Week 12 adds by moving on from these droppable players.
By firing Joe Douglas on Tuesday, the Jets signaled they're done with this era. So why should New York have Aaron Rodgers hang around?
Sure, put Notre Dame in the playoff, but what business do the Irish have hosting a first-round game? It's seems the committee has been bamboozled.
Week 12 expert fantasy football rankings for PPR, half-PPR, and standard leagues to help with lineup and start-sit decisions.
Francis Ngannou had a hard time watching his good friend Mike Tyson fight Jake Paul. 58-year-old Tyson managed to avoid taking any serious shots, but lost a unanimous decision to Paul in their Netflix boxing match headliner Friday at AT&T Stadium. Ngannou, who