Designers Create Tiny 'Gold House' That Can Be Placed Anywhere

An Estonian firm has developed a luxurious tiny home. The unique property, named Golden House, is a portable unit that can be put anywhere. Designed by ÖÖD, the home is said to transform its appearance "throughout the day and across the season". Inside, the space is fitted with luxurious furnishings and incorporates custom materials and premium finishes. ÖÖD says they have limited production to just 79 of the units, reflecting the element of gold's atomic number. Around thirty are expected to be sold in Europe and the U.S., with the remainder placed in the Middle East and other exclusive destinations. ÖÖD says the units could allow hotel operators to place a 5-star hotel room in the middle of nature, "offering guests an immersive experience in stunning environments". With the official launch set for 10 October, ÖÖD has already received more than 110 inquiries for the limited 79 units.