Designs Revealed For Casablanca's 'World's Largest Football Stadium'

Newly released images offer a first glimpse of what will be the largest football stadium in the world when it hosts the 2030 FIFA World Cup Final. The spectacular Grand Stade Hassan II in Casablanca, Morocco, is set to have a capacity of 115,000, larger than the current record holder, North Korea's 114,000 Rungrado 1st of May Stadium. Designed by Paris-based architects Oualalou + Choi in collaboration with global sports design leaders Populous, the stadium is poised to be a landmark in both architecture and sport. The Grand Stade Hassan II is designed to host the final of the 2030 tournament after Morocco was named as a joint host for the tournament alongside Spain and Portugal. The design of the stadium takes inspiration from the traditional Moroccan social gathering known as a 'moussem'. The stadium's structure is set beneath a grand, tented roof, creating a striking visual impact within the surrounding forested landscape. At each end of the immense stadium bowl, three steep, compact tiers are designed to ensure a vibrant and electrifying atmosphere. These sections alone will accommodate 29,500 general admission spectators at each end of the stadium. The main stands along the pitch feature five levels of hospitality, catering to 12,000 VVIP, VIP, Hospitality, and Box users, in addition to a Royal box. Ground preparation is currently underway on a 100-hectare site in El Mansouria, in the province of Benslimane, 38 km north of Casablanca, following the approval of public financing in October 2023.