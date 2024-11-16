'Desperate' need for new dog kennels

It is hoped the new kennels building will be completed soon [Eden Animal Rescue Centre]

The need for new dog kennels is "quite desperate", an animal rescue charity has said.

Eden Animal Rescue Centre's new block of 20 kennels in Moorlands Head Farm, near Penrith, Cumbria, will offer better conditions, it says, making rehoming the dogs easier.

The charity hopes the site will be completed soon, although the project needs extra funding.

Fran Flower, from the rescue, said the new kennels would be "light years ahead" of the current ones.

Ms Flower, who has organised a pop-up pet shop at Langwathby Village Hall later to help with the costs, said: "We do have some long-stay dogs, so for them in particular, having the best next thing to home, is so important."

There would be a "lot more space" for the dogs and it would be easier for staff and volunteers to look after them, she said.

"The present kennels are just not adequate."

'Exciting stage'

The new facilities will have four units where dogs can be checked for any infections before they are moved to the main kennels.

Soundproofing will also be in place to prevent dogs from getting upset when other dogs start barking.

Ms Flower said works were getting to the "exciting stage", with dogs hopefully getting moved after Christmas.

"We can even take some of the dogs in before long to say 'which kennel would you like?'" she said.

The wider project also includes plans to transform the current kennels building into an indoor training area for dogs and a place where potential new owners can meet the dogs.

