DeWalt Black Friday deals include a cordless drill for $99, plus more brand faves

Amazon DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit $99 $179 Save $80 This powerful drill and driver kit is a shopper favorite on Amazon, and it's only dipped lower than its current sale price twice this year. While it might look compact, it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The half-inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a screw, either. Its embedded LED bulb helps illuminate low-light areas and, thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly. "Lightweight yet powerful," said one convert. "It's very handy and easy to use. The balance and grip make it a comfortable tool. ... I really like how easy it is to change the bits and how they lock into place. I have had other drills that slip, but not the DeWalt!" $99 at Amazon

Other DeWalt Black Friday deals

Amazon Dewalt 20V Max LED Work Light $38 $84 Save $46 Working in low-light areas can be a huge pain — not to mention dangerous. This super-bright light has a rotating head and up to a 25-hour runtime — enough to keep any project safely illuminated while you tinker. You'll save nearly 60% with this deal. "I have a bunch of DeWalt tools so when it came time for a new flashlight, one that allowed me to leverage the batteries that I already have was a no-brainer," said this fan. "This is a fantastic flashlight. It's pretty lightweight, has a pivoting head making it easy to focus the light where you want it, and even has a hook for those times when you need use of both hands." $38 at Amazon

Amazon Dewalt 20V Max Blower $104 $169 Save $65 With an output of 100 cubic feet of air per minute, this blower is more than ready to clear the last of those fall leaves from your lawn. It has three speeds and a variable speed trigger for making adjustments on the fly, and almost 10,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating on Amazon. "I already have two blowers — one gas Stihl and one battery DeWalt. They handle the big and medium jobs," said this buyer. "But I wanted a very small one that I could keep inside and have handy for clearing off my front porch and walkways, which are constantly cluttered with leaves and dead flowers. This is the perfect solution!" $104 at Amazon

Amazon DeWalt 20V Max Tire Inflator $108 $149 Save $41 Keep this shopper-favorite inflator with you and never worry about a flat tire again. It's compact enough to stash in the trunk without hogging too much space, and this is just a few bucks more than the most affordable it's been this year. "Had this for almost four years now and I can say it's an absolute life and lung saver," wrote one fan. "I've used it on everything from tires to kid pools, balls, floats, mattresses, etc." $108 at Amazon

Amazon DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Router $160 $239 Save $79 When you need to create decorative edges, carve out a precise groove or cut corners (you know, in the woodworking sense), this popular pick is a shopper favorite for a reason. "Needed something like this to cut for recessed handles in a new pocket door slab. While I have another tabletop router, this job required something smaller, more nimble, more precise. Bam — success!" raved a buyer. "I have a good collection of DeWalt 20-volt tools already and a batch of batteries and chargers too, making this a super economical addition. It spins up quickly, and the brake winds it down quickly too." $160 at Amazon

