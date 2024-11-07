We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
DeWalt's top-selling driver is $99 (that's 45% off) — plus more brand deals
Score top-of-the-line tools at rock-bottom prices, just in time for all your DIY projects.
Trust us — the next time a cabinet screw gets too loose or you need to install a new gadget, you'll wish you had a solid cordless drill. It will help you get things done so much faster, and now's the time to find fantastic deals on everything DeWalt — one of the most iconic cordless tool brands. Drill? Bam, found one. Sander? Got that too. But the biggest savings? A cool $80 off the bestselling DeWalt Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit — your new best friend for all those upcoming DIY projects.
This powerful drill and driver kit is a shopper favorite on Amazon — and it's 45% off. The screwdriver/drill tool might look compact, but it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The half-inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a screw, either. Its embedded LED bulb helps illuminate low-light areas and, thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly.
"Lightweight yet powerful," said one convert. "It's very handy and easy to use. The balance and grip make it a comfortable tool. ... I really like how easy it is to change the bits and how they lock into place. I have had other drills that slip, but not the DeWalt!"
Other DeWalt deals
Working in the dark or low-light areas can be a huge pain. To avoid this, the folks at Dewalt made a super bright work light/flashlight with a rotating head. Depending on the battery charge, it has a 25-hour runtime.
"This tool really helps me out when working on prepping drywall to be painted," one five-star reviewer wrote. "You can really see clearly with the light and it's really powerful."
With an output of 100 cubic feet of air per minute, this blower is like a windstorm in your hand. It has three speeds and a variable speed trigger for making adjustments on the fly. Put the rake aside — this gadget can handle leaves and grass clippings. It's currently 40% off.
Keep this top-selling inflator with you and never worry about a flat tire again. It's compact enough to stash in the trunk without hogging too much space.
When you need to create decorative edges, carve out a precise groove or cut corners (you know, in the woodworking sense), this No. 1 bestseller is, well, a No. 1 bestseller for a reason.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Vacuums
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum$180$250Save $70 Lowest price ever
Auto
Dormzie Tire Inflator$50$60Save $10 Lowest price ever
Home
Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack$15$42Save $27 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved
Yankee Candle, Apple Pumpkin$17$31Save $14
CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen$18$30Save $12 with coupon
Bedsure Throw Blanket$20$31Save $11
Leapul Leaf Blower$72$140Save $68
Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit$95$180Save $85
Kitchen
Mercer Culinary Genesis 8-Inch Chef's Knife$39$60Save $21 Editor-approved
JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces$40$70Save $30
Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer$90$120Save $30
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$270$330Save $60
Halloween
Luditek Halloween LED Pumpkin Lights, 2-Pack$10$15Save $5 with Prime | Lowest price ever
Goosh 5-Foot Inflatable Ghost$30$50Save $20