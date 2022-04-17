Thousands of shoppers say this dog paw cleaner is a must-have for muddy spring walks

This handy gadget helps clean muddy dog paws in seconds — and it's just $18 (Photos via Amazon)

While there are few things better than enjoying some fresh air with your four-legged friend, spring's mix of slush, rain and dirt can wreak havoc on their paws and, subsequently, your car, floors and furniture.

Luckily, there's an easy way to clean your pup's paws without the hassle of a bucket and rags.

An "Amazon's Choice" pick for dog paw cleaners, the Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner has become a shopper-approved way for pet owners to keep muddy pup paws at bay.

Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner in Blue (Photo via Amazon)

From $18 at Amazon

What is it?

The Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner uses water and silicone brushes to clean your dog's muddy paws. Simply add water to the Mudbuster, insert your dog's paw, gently twist and dab the paw against the silicone brushes, remove and dry before tackling the next muddy paw.

The MudBuster can be disassembled after use and the silicone insert can be removed and flattened for easy cleaning. The MudBuster is available in three different sizes to suit your dog's paws and six colours, including pink, green and blue.

What people are saying

The Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner has become a must-buy among Amazon dog owners, earning an average rating of 4.4 stars out of more than 9,500 reviews.

One Amazon reviewer said that although they were "initially skeptical" of the MudBuster, they have "since been converted." Not only does it work "exactly as advertised" but it made their daily walks "so much easier."

"[It] works really well," echos another shopper. They added that the paw cleaner takes the mud "completely off" their dog's paws, and he "isn't bothered by it at all."

With an average rating of 4.3 stars or higher for comfort, ease of use and value, Amazon reviewers say the dog paw cleaner is a "great alternative" to buckets or baths for cleaning dirty paws.

Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer (Photo via Amazon)

From $18 at Amazon

However, despite thousands of five-star ratings, some users note its design could be tweaked.

Reviewers note that although It's a "great idea" and "well made," it could "use a lid for travel," since it's hard to take it on the road because the water will "spill."

"[The} water spills out everywhere," says another user. Although the "quality of the product is great" they note that it's it's not "functional" for travel.

Verdict

A tired dog is a happy dog—but in the spring, that also usually means they're a muddy dog. The Dexas MudBuster is an affordable way to keep the mess exactly where it belongs (outside) without too much hassle on behalf of you or your four-legged friend. However, some shoppers note that the paw cleaner can be difficult to travel with, which is something to keep in mind before heading to checkout.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

