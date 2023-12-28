From chocolate tones to tactile textures: the dining room trends that will be huge in 2024

Bridgman

Trends – especially interior trends – are an ever-changing cycle of colour, pattern, and design, and when it comes to the home, the dining room is no exception. From chocolatey shades to furniture with curves in all the right places, experts predict that these dining room trends will reign supreme in 2024.





Say goodbye to smooth surfaces and hello to textured finishes – 2024 is the year of tactile detail.

'Tactile surfaces are key for 2024's kitchens,' Josie Medved, design manager for Symphony Group. 'Texture is easy to achieve via cabinet doors, worksurfaces, splashbacks, handles, flooring and walls.'

House Beautiful / Polly Wreford

She adds: '2023 saw reeded doors and screens becoming highly sought after, especially in bathrooms, and 2024 sees this trend taking centre stage in kitchens too.

'A simple vertical reeded pattern adds textural detail, elevating the kitchen into a design-led space. Mix with neutral decor for a soft feel, and choose darker palettes for a dramatic look.'

Thanks to its understated style and versatile nature, Scandinavian-inspired homeware and decor remain popular year after year. This is as true as ever in the dining room, where high-quality, Sacandi-style table accessories lean into both the popularity of texture, as well as the desire for natural materials.

Piglet in Bed

Francesca Hadland, interiors expert for Bridgman, advises: 'Look to Scandinavian-inspired styles for a mindful, minimalist dining scheme. Choose linen tablecloths and napkins, cutlery in classic styles and simple crockery while keeping to a colour scheme of just one or two main shades that imbue your space with warmth - whether that's a rust red or forest green.

'Make sure your guests feel comfortable with upholstered dining chairs. Whether modernised by a metal frame or softened by a wood leg, an upholstered chair is a beautiful way to ensure a sublime seating experience while adding an extra pop of colour to your dining room decor scheme.'

Story continues

Aligning with the popularity of Scandinavian-inspired tableware, wooden tones are set to be popular in 2024, both as accent pieces and as larger design statements and elements.

Natalie Mudd, creative director at The Wood Flooring Co., suggests starting from the ground up: 'Whether working with a large or small dining room, a warm toned floor can make a huge difference to the feel of a space. In more minimalist schemes, warmer hues will create a welcoming ambience – an important quality in any room where the family comes together to socialise.

'When adding richness to a room, opt for a saturated wall and characterful panelling, then introduce a large wooden dining table and complementary chairs to layer texture. By looking for planks and pieces with similar undertones, you can ensure the space remains cohesive.

'Alternatively, look to match your furniture to your wall colouring, as this will put more of the focus on the floor and allow the planks to take centre stage.'

The year ahead will see uninviting shades and drab tones will make way for rich, inviting colour choices.

'Grey is falling out of favour as we’re rejecting anything clinical or cold in pursuit of warm, cosy palettes,' says Christoph Wellekoetter, head of product management at Parador. 'Beiges, medium browns, and dark chocolatey woods will reign for our dining rooms in the coming year.'

Earthborn

Charlie English, marketing director at Woods Furniture, agrees: 'Earthy tones like terracotta and chocolate brown are popular at the moment, thanks to the warming, comforting atmosphere they create – perfect for hosting during the winter. These tones pair nicely with light wood dining furniture like a light natural oak table, or a white ceramic table will keep the room feeling modern.'

'Looking ahead to 2024, curved furniture will continue having a moment in interiors,' Martin Waller, founder of Andrew Martin. 'When it comes to the dining room, dining chairs with a curved back and padded seat will instantly add a soft and sophisticated feel to the space whilst providing endless comfort.'

Another popular option will be dining tables with curved or circular bases – these add a sculptural element to your dining room, particularly if their tabletop is understated, allowing the base to take centre stage. A curved base (rather than a curved tabletop) also allows you to try out the trend whilst keeping your dining table functional.

You Might Also Like